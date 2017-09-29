Astros manager A.J. Hinch warns against overlooking the Twins heading into the MLB postseason

On the national baseball landscape, there’s a lot of talk about some of the very best teams this time of year and analyzing each team’s hope of raising a World Series trophy by the end of October or early November.

TV network talking head Chris Russo is an animated host on MLB Network. The energetic New Yorker doesn’t always represent the voice of a country, but in a recent TV interview with Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, I think he came pretty close to capturing the opinion of the masses.

“This is going to be a tremendous American League, I think you’d agree with that,” Russo told Hinch. “You could make a case for, really [any team] – maybe not the extra Wild Card team, the Twins – but the Yankees are hot, you know about the Indians, you’re playing well again, you’ve been great all year, Boston is Boston. This has got a chance to be one whale of a 5-gamer and a 7-gamer in the American League.”

That’s about where the Twins are at.

To their credit, they’ve risen to the top of an A.L. that had a handful of teams threatening to win half their games this season. Some of them may still get there – the Angels, the Royals. But for the most part, the A.L. is divided into two groups: Excellent teams that you would not want to face in a 7-game series; and teams that didn’t deserve to make the playoffs.

The Twins are right in the middle of those two groups, and they’re probably the only A.L. team that doesn’t fit cleanly into one of those categories. On one hand, it’s hard to fight back against Russo and his perception that the Twins will be afterthoughts, just a doormat standing in the way of New York doing battle with the Cleveland Indians or Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

That’s the prize for scrapping your way through an impressive bounceback season. The best of the ‘also-rans’ gets to go toe-to-toe with the titans.

Certainly, New York will be the favorite in that Wild Card game. They’re at home with Luis Severino on the mound to start the game, and a far superior bullpen ready to finish it. But I personally believe that the Twins have the better lineup and defense right now, and Hinch, for his part, wasn’t having any of that overlooking the Twins business.

“I think the Twins are a little tougher than you want to say,” Hinch said. “They’ve led the league in OPS since the all-star break. They’ve outhit everybody since the all-star break. You never know, man. A team like that that gets hot right now, they’re scary. If they … play the Yankees, that’ll be an epic game that the Wild Card game can bring. And then all bets are off.”

“Everybody’s going to have to play well. Nobody’s going to creep through the playoffs without playing well,” he said.