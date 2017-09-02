Byron Buxton may have helped Kyle Gibson take the next step

MINNEAPOLIS – Byron Buxton announced his return to the lineup after a brief absence with a ringing stand-up triple because, well, how else would a guy as fast as Buxton announce his return? That hit was just a small part of the Twins’ 17-0 thrashing of the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Another contribution Buxton made was a lot less obvious to the naked eye, almost imperceptibly subtle.

Last month, Buxton strained his groin in Houston, a series right after the all-star break. Shortly after that, not wanting to lose his timing at the plate, Buxton stood in the batter’s box during one of Kyle Gibson’s bullpen sessions. He noticed something with Gibson’s slider—something about the way he was releasing the most effective versions of the pitch, and other times, when Buxton said he could more easily diagnose what was coming and track it to the plate.

Since Gibson’s start in Houston in July, he’s been really good for the Twins. In that time, Gibson’s pitched 41 innings with a 3.29 ERA, with 38 strikeouts and 10 walks. He’s also throwing strikes 63% of the time, including a swing-and-miss rate better than 12%, which is well above his career mark of 9.4% swinging strikes.

That good run continued with 6 shutout innings Friday against the Royals. Before this recent stretch he had a 6.29 ERA, and his tendency to nibble and then get hit hard got him optioned to the minor leagues earlier in the year. But one thing about Gibson is that despite those numbers, he has reasonably good stuff. With his sinker, slider and changeup, he looks like a guy that shouldn’t have an ERA that starts with 6.

In his past 7 starts, that ERA starts with a 3, and Gibson might be onto something.

The past handful of starts, Gibson said he’s been working to keep his body “closed,” instead of opening up his front (left) shoulder too early during his delivery. He’s trusted his stuff, he’s attacked the strike zone, and he’s been rewarded with more swinging strikes than he’s had on average in the past.

“Allowing my hand to work out front is another thing, mechanically, that’s made a big difference the last two or three starts,” Gibson said Friday. “Trying to have everything look more like a fastball for as long as possible. Sometimes when I fall off and fly open, they can see the spin.”

Gibson has developed a reputation as a guy who likes to scour the video. But it’s one thing to hunt for idiosyncrasies in your own delivery, and quite another to hear it from a hitter watching you from the batter’s box. Buxton clued Gibson in on the hitter’s perspective about six weeks ago.

“[Buxton] said there’s just a big difference, whenever I stay closed and stay through it, the slider looks like a fastball a little bit longer,” Gibson said.

Sorting through Gibson’s pitching data on Brooks Baseball, it’s hard to tell if the renewed emphasis on his mechanics has led to a significant difference elsewhere. One thing that stands out is that he’s throwing a lot more 4-seam fastballs and comparatively fewer sinkers. (In July he used his 4-seamer about 13% of the time, according to Brooks Baseball, and his sinker about 43% of the time. In August, those flipped, and he upped his 4-seamer usage to 29%, and cut back his sinker to 23%.)

I don’t know if his pitch distribution is a result of Buxton’s insight, and I don’t even know if the two are related. Maybe they’re playing together and leading to Gibson’s success. I’d also need to dig deeper to discern if his release point is different, if he’s getting more movement on his pitches, or if hitters are simply having a harder time differentiating between his pitches now. It does look like he may have changed his release point on his curveball a bit, but anecdotally it seems more like it’s been the fastball, slider and changeup that are driving Gibson’s recent run of success.

Whatever the change has brought, Gibson’s been successful lately. He’s currently part of an improbably strong starting staff, and combined with a hard-charging offense, they’ve got the Twins in the race for the postseason. Gibson deserves credit for that.

And maybe Buxton deserves even more credit than we initially thought.