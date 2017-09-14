Byron Buxton’s dramatic homer makes it back-to-back nights with walk-off winners in extra innings

MINNEAPOLIS — When things are going your way, as they are right now for Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins, you can’t help but feel a certain confidence when the game is in its most pivotal moments.

Buxton’s walk-off home run in the 10th inning gave the Twins their second consecutive walk-off winner in extra innings at Target Field, and it gave the Twins a 3-2 win. They’d won 3-1 the night before, when Eddie Rosario played the part of the hero.

“I was hoping Buck would get on base and steal second and maybe we’d get a single,” manager Paul Molitor said. “For him to be able to put a good swing — I know he’s been battling [injury] … No complaints, he’s just been going out there, and tonight he walks off. The game’s hero.”

Buxton’s home run was an exclamation mark on a tense evening all around for the Twins, but it wasn’t the only important moment of the game–not the only time that one pitch swayed fortunes.

“You never know what one pitch might swing the game one way or another,” Molitor said. And he wasn’t just referring to Buxton’s dramatic upper-deck punch.

The Twins actually led, 2-1, until the 9th inning, when closer Matt Belisle served up a game-tying homer with 2 outs to Justin Smoak. The Blue Jays had been down to their last chance and Belisle blew the save that set up Buxton’s 10th-inning heroics.

Minnesota also missed a handful of chances. Eduardo Escobar lined into a hard-hit double play to end a promising 5th inning in which the Twins had already scored a pair of runs.

Buddy Boshers got a big out in the 6th inning after a string of tough outings.

Trevor Hildenberger came in and cleaned up a mess. He struck out all three Jays hitters he faced: Jose Bautista, Kendrys Morales and Kevin Pillar. In all, the Twins counted on 6 relievers for 4 1/3 innings, and the only run allowed was the homer run off Belisle.

For a bullpen that was under scrutiny in the early part of the season, the most trusted relievers have mostly answered the call of duty of late. They’re as big a reason as any that the Twins are still in the driver’s seat in the hunt for the postseason.

And Byron Buxton hitting walk-off homers doesn’t hurt, either.