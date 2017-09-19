Change of plans: Twins will get to see young Yankees ace, a possible postseason preview

Luis Severino has been great this year for the Yankees, and if you need a guy to win you one game in the postseason, he’s likely the guy you’d turn to. That’s been the assumption for a while now—that New York would use their 23-year old ace in a one-game Wild Card game, to give the team its best chance to advance to the next round.

What’s more, with their closest competitor in the A.L. Wild Card race, the Twins, in town this week visiting the Yankees, Severino wasn’t scheduled to pitch in the three games. So he’d potentially see the Twins for the first time of his career in that Wild Card game.

But the Yankees are shuffling the deck, and now Severino will face the Twins in September.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi announced Tuesday that the team is shuffling its pitching rotation for at least the second time in recent days. The latest alteration leaves Severino slated to face the Twins on Wednesday in the series finale. He’ll square off with Bartolo Colon.

“Our goal is still to win the division,” Girardi told reporters. “We have clinched nothing at this point.”

The Yankees entered Tuesday’s matchup with a 5-game cushion over the Twins for the first wild card spot. And they trailed the Red Sox by just 3 games, which prompted the switch.

With Severino scheduled to pitch Wednesday, he’ll be available to come back on regular rest on Sept. 25, and then, if the Yankees decide it’s worth it, once more on Sept. 30. If he makes that start, it’ll mean that New York is right there in American League East, with a chance to catch Boston. But it would also wipe him out for that possible Wild Card game, Oct. 3.

Three starts from a guy like Severino is better than two, if you need to win every game. But it’s also possible that the Yankees will get to that Sept. 30 start and decide that the math no longer adds up, if they can’t change their postseason seeding by winning another game, maybe it makes more sense to hang on to Severino for the Wild Card game. With six starting pitchers healthy and available, they’d have that luxury.

The Twins, meanwhile, are set up nicely. Provided they can hold off the Angels and secure the second wild card spot, they’ll turn to their trusted ace, Ervin Santana, on Oct. 3. He’s currently lined up to get two more starts during the regular season, and then would be available on regular rest for the Wild Card game.

Severino’s been one of the best pitchers in the American League this season, with a 2.93 ERA in 184 1/3 innings. He’s also striking out a whopping 29.2% of opposing hitters, and walking just 6.6% of them (218 strikeouts and 49 walks on the year).

If he does start that all-important game against the Twins – likely in Yankee Stadium – it could be a tall order for Minnesota. Yes, some of New York’s relievers have struggled at times, and yes, no starting pitcher is unbeatable. But back up Severino with a loaded bullpen that includes Aroldis Chapman, Dellin Betances, David Robertson, Chad Greene and Tommy Kahnle and, well, it’s a good thing the Twins have one of the best offenses in baseball right now. Looks to me like they’ll need it.