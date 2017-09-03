Cool, calm and collected? The time Paul Molitor doesn’t bite his tongue with umps

MINNEAPOLIS – Paul Molitor wasn’t in the mood to talk much after the Twins’ 5-4 loss to Kansas City on Sunday at Target Field. That wasn’t a surprise given what happened in the seventh inning helped to lead to Minnesota dropping two of three games in the series.

The Twins still held a one-game lead over the Angels for the second wild card spot in the American League. But it could have been more.

The Twins were up by a run in the top of the seventh, when Lorenzo Cain stepped in to face reliever Alan Busenitz with runners on first and second and two outs.

Starter Ervin Santana had retired Paulo Orlando and Brandon Moss to begin the inning before an Alcides Escobar single to center drove him from the game. Busenitz walked Whit Merrifield but had a 1-and-2 count on Cain.

Busentiz threw an 82-mile-per-hour curveball that Cain appeared to chase as it dived toward the dirt. “I was hoping he went,” Busenitz said. “I threw it right where I wanted it. I was hoping he’d swing over the top of it.”

That’s exactly what Molitor thought Cain had done.

Plate umpire Marty Foster appealed to first base ump Mike Muchlinski to see if Cain had gone too far. Muchlinski gave the safe sign, making the count 2-and-2. Molitor, ordinarily as cool, calm and collected of manager as you will find, let it be known he did not agree.

He did it loudly enough that Molitor was tossed for the sixth time and second time this season. (His first ejection of 2017 came in April.) Molitor came out to voice his displeasure to Foster – the manager had plenty of support from the announced crowd of 32,234 — before departing for the clubhouse. Seeing Molitor get ejected is impressive considering how even-tempered he normally is with umpires.

“Obviously, I though he went too far, it’s pretty simple,” a still upset Molitor said afterward. “Marty must not have got a good look at it and so he turned it over and we didn’t get the call. I thought (with the) game on the line he went plenty far enough to get the call. But we didn’t get it.”

Said Twins catcher Chris Gimenez: “It’s the umpire’s discretion, he said he didn’t go. Of course, we would have loved for them to have said, ‘yes,’ but he didn’t. That’s the game. Sometimes you’ve got to deal with being put in tough spots.”

Molitor’s frustration only increased when Cain, after fouling off a four-seam fastball, drove another four-seamer from Busenitz out of the reach of center fielder Byron Buxton and the wall to score Escobar and Merrifield and give the Royals a 5-4 lead that held up.

Busenitz said the pitch to Cain got “too much of the plate.” Gimenez said it should have been a bit higher.

“(Cain’s) a good high ball hitter, but we also felt like the (velocity) played well right there,” Gimenez said. “We just didn’t get it up quite, quite high enough. I noticed Superman (Buxton) in center field was playing shallow, too, so had he been playing normal depth he definitely would have caught that. It’s a tough break but (it’s) baseball.”

Molitor declined to criticize the umpires saying, “We just are not always going to agree with everything that they do.” That was certainly the case Sunday. Molitor was so certain that Cain had ended the top of the seventh by swinging at strike three that he didn’t even watch the replay.

“I hadn’t seen it, I didn’t want to see it,” he said. “I just saw it now as you guys walked in the room.”

And?

“I didn’t look at it closely enough,” he said. “It was just kind of peripheral.”