Depue: 5 keys for the Twins as they try to secure a playoff spot in Cleveland

On Sunday, the Twins finished off a 4-game sweep of Detroit with a 10-4 win, pummeling the Tigers’ bullpen for a fourth consecutive game. As depleted as Detroit is, it’s never easy to sweep a team on the road. The Twins, though, thoroughly dominated the Tigers, outscoring them 39-12 while playing strong defense throughout.

With the Angels, Rangers and Royals all struggling, the Twins suddenly find themselves with a 5-game lead over Anaheim in the A.L. wild card race as of Tuesday afternoon, and a magic number of two. Things couldn’t have gone much better for the Twins, and they now find themselves on the precipice of an unlikely playoff berth.

Now, the level of competition rises considerably, as they take on arguably the best team in baseball, and certainly the hottest. Cleveland won 22 in a row over August and September, has won 29 of their last 31 overall, and trail the Dodgers by just one game for the best record in baseball. As the Twins look to clinch a playoff berth, here are five keys to their series with the Indians.

1. Win one game

Yes, one of my keys to the series is to win a game, and yes, I recognize how ridiculous that is. It’s a bit reminiscent of the “keys to the game” graphics you sometimes see in NFL broadcasts, where they say things like “score a lot of points” and “catch the ball.” So, feel free to rip me in the comments, but let me explain why I think it’s really important the Twins find a way to take at least one game in this series.

Anecdotally and on social media, most Twins fans seem to think a wild card spot is locked up. I get it, of course. They’re in a great position, and the Angels losing on Monday only makes that position stronger. But to think it’s over is to ignore both recent, and more distant, history. Let’s start with just this past week. When the Twins lost to New York Wednesday, they left the field with a one-game lead in the wild card race. By the end the week, that lead had ballooned to 4.5 games in just four days. Eight years ago, in 2009, the Twins were three back of Detroit in the Central with four games to play, and came back to win the division. The year before that, in 2008, they made up 2.5 games on the White Sox in the final six days of the season, before losing to them in Game 163.

My point is not to try to play the panic card or ignore the math, but to simply point out that leads can shift quickly. It’s not inconceivable that the Angels could take the last three of their series with the White Sox, who are currently 28 games below .500. If that was coupled with an Indians sweep of the Twins, Minnesota would find themselves with just a two-game lead heading into the final weekend.

Win just one game in Cleveland, and all of this is probably a non-issue. So, how can they actually do that?

2. Keep Bartolo Colon on a short leash

In my series preview for the Detroit series, I wrote about the importance of not letting Adalberto Mejia go too long if he got into trouble against the lefty-mashing Tigers. Paul Molitor did exactly that, pulling Mejia one out shy of completing five innings despite giving up just one run against the Tigers. Molitor played matchups, and it worked out for the Twins.

Mejia is a rookie, and Molitor may be inclined to give more leash to the 44-year-old Colon if he gets into trouble, but in my view that’d be a mistake. Colon has been a great story, and has given the Twins much-needed stability at the back-end of the rotation. His numbers since joining the Twins, though, aren’t great. In 72.2 IP, Colon has a 5.33 ERA, and opponents are hitting .309/.339/.559 against him with 16 home runs.

Colon matches up well against poor offenses, in part because his walk rate is extremely low. He forces teams to swing the bat, and with one of the best defenses in the league behind him, that’s translated well when he faces low-scoring teams. Against good offenses, though, it’s a different story. Since joining the Twins, here’s how Colon’s faired against teams in the top half of the league in runs scored versus teams in the bottom half:

Top Half Bottom Half

IP 32.1 40.1

ERA 6.68 4.24

HR 11 5

Cleveland, of course, has a very good offense, ranking fifth in baseball in runs scored. It’s not a great matchup for Colon, and with a well-rested bullpen, pulling him fairly early if he struggles might be the smart play.

3. Jump on Josh Tomlin and Danny Salazar early

Cleveland’s first starter of the series, Josh Tomlin, has fairly pedestrian numbers. Tomlin has a 4.98 ERA, 1.273 WHIP and 6.8 K/9 in 132 IP. Wednesday’s starter, Danny Salazar, has better overall numbers, but has struggled recently. On the year, Salazar has a 4.48 ERA, 1.383 WHIP and 12.4 K/9. Since mid-August, though, he has a 9.00 ERA and opponents are hitting .348/.434/.522 against him. Salazar is back in the rotation after getting demoted to the bullpen in early September. Both Tomlin and Salazar, it should be noted, are right-handed, and the Twins have mashed right-handed pitching all season.

If the Twins are going to win those games, they’re probably going to have to jump on Tomlin and Salazar early, because Cleveland’s bullpen is really good. The Indians’ ‘pen has a combined ERA of 2.84, ranking first in the majors. Perhaps even more impressively, they’ve done that despite their top reliever, Andrew Miller, missing nearly all of August and the first half of September with a knee injury. Miller’s back now, and hasn’t given up a run in five appearances since his return. Simply put, Cleveland has a great bullpen, and Terry Francona, in my opinion, manages a ‘pen better than anyone in the game. Speaking of…

4. Continue employing the Francona-style of bullpen management

I love everything about Francona’s bullpen management. He’s not afraid to go to his ‘pen early, makes frequent changes based on matchups, and uses his “ace” reliever, Andrew Miller, in the most high-leverage spots, rather than saving him for the ninth inning.

As the season’s gone on, Paul Molitor’s increasingly done the same thing, particularly since Brandon Kintzler was traded. Molitor doesn’t have the embarrassment of riches in the ‘pen that Francona does, but he’s been using his chips in a similar fashion. That was evident in Thursday’s Mejia start, when he brought in righty Dillon Gee to face Miguel Cabrera with a man on and two outs in the fifth. Trevor Hildenberger’s assumed the Andrew Miller role, often being used in the seventh and eighth innings when the game’s on the line.

Molitor’s come under fire in comments sections for some for his bullpen management, but in my view he’s become increasingly more flexible in when he’s willing to use his best guys. It helps that relievers like Hildenberger, Alan Busenitz and Matt Belisle have pitched well in their roles, of course, but in my opinion Molitor’s done really a nice job of keeping the ‘pen afloat after it lost its best reliever at the trade deadline.

5. Max Kepler’s health

I don’t know the severity of Max Kepler’s hip/lower back injury, but based on their public quotes the Twins didn’t seem to think it was a big deal, and Kepler indicated he was available off the bench Sunday. If Kepler is indeed fine, he could be a big factor. The Indians are starting three righties—Tomlin, Salazar, Carlos Carrasco—in the series, and except for Miller, their top relievers are all right-handed. Kepler, of course, crushes right-handed pitching. He also has eight career home runs against the Indians–his highest versus any opponent–and had a three-home run game at Progressive Field last year. If Kepler’s injury is more serious than the Twins have suggested, getting him healthy for the wild card game is the first priority, of course. But if he’s available, his bat could make an impact against Cleveland’s pitching staff.