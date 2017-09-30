Glen Perkins emotional after what may be his final appearance on the mound for the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS — A tearful Glen Perkins spoke at his clubhouse locker at Target Field, his future uncertain.

A few minutes earlier, the former Twins closer walked off the mound after he got the final out of what might be his final MLB game. Twins manager Paul Molitor him in recent days that he’d get Perkins into one of the games this weekend at Target Field. With two outs in the 9th inning, Molitor went to the mound to pull John Curtiss and summon Perkins, who jogged in from the bullpen to his customary Johnny Cash theme music playing over the loudspeakers.

After first baseman Kennys Vargas recorded the out and headed toward the Twins dugout, Perkins called for the ball. He wanted a keepsake. Just in case it was the final time he’d finish a game in a Twins uniform.

“Better safe than sorry,” Perkins said, fighting back some tears in the Twins clubhouse after the game. “It had that feeling. … You just never know. We’ll see.”

The ‘we’ll see’ was Perkins acknowledging a convergence of circumstances. Sure, the Twins are headed to the postseason for a one-game Wild Card game against the Yankees in New York. Perkins, though, is unlikely to be one of the 25 players on that roster. And beyond that, there are no guarantees. Perkins has a $6.5 million option for next year, but the Twins have the contractual right to pay him a $700,000 buyout instead.

Whether he’ll seek employment with another organization remains to be seen.

Perkins had a significant labrum surgery last year on his left shoulder. He hoped to clear up the physical problems that wrecked his season the year before, and then kept him from getting back to the height of his powers to start the 2016 season. And he made it all the way back to the big leagues. His fastball was in the upper-80s on Saturday night. A far cry from the 96 mph heater and wipeout slider that he tormented hitters with at his peak. Perkins was a standout closer in the American League, and for three years he pitched his way to the American League all-star game.

Still, to get back on a big league mound — after what he’d gone through — caught the attention of his manager.

“I’m proud of him,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “He did a lot of work to get himself back in that position to take a Major League mound here over the last couple months.”

Perkins was emotional in the dugout after his appearance. He let it out again in the clubhouse after the game as he answered questions from reporters.

“I’m sure there’s a lot going through his head. Everything he’s been through and everything he’s accomplished,” Molitor said. “Emotion is good. It tells you that you’ve experienced a lot. When it floods out, I think those are moments that are special. It shows the humanization of our game.”

Only 2 pitchers have more saves in Twins history: Joe Nathan and Rick Aguilera. Perkins, with 120, has a handful more than Twins bullpen coach, Eddie Guardado.

“I didn’t know how it was going to go but I appreciate what he did,” Perkins said. His voice shook and he relented to the tears. “It was a cool moment. If that’s it, I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”