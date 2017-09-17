Kyle Gibson’s new approach to fastballs may be key to his late-season breakout

MINNEAPOLIS – Kyle Gibson owes a dinner – a few dinners, actually – to small handful of different people within the Twins organization. Based on his recent run of success, the former first-round pick will probably be glad to pick up the check. Maybe it’s just the price to pay in order to improve in the big leagues.

See, earlier this season, Gibson was struggling so badly that he was demoted to Triple-A, never mind the fact that he was somewhat established as a big league starter at that point. That probably didn’t sit well with the former first-round pick. But to his credit, Gibson got to work, and during his recent string of starts, he’s been stellar for the Twins.

Here’s how dramatic the change has been over the past two months. The first row houses Gibson’s numbers through a start against the Astros in mid-July. The second row is his pitching line in 9 starts since then.

ERA K BB K% BB% Through mid-July 6.29 57 42 14.1% 10.4% Since July 22 2.83 44 11 19.9% 5.0%

Gibson has boosted his strikeout rate by 41 percent, and cut his walk rate in half. The difference in ERA speaks for itself.

Most encouragingly for Twins fans, the better results of late don’t appear to be random. He appears to have improved his mechanics, he’s throwing more 4-seam fastballs, he’s got a more aggressive mindset, and he’s working to throw more pitches in the strike zone. Gibson’s improved results are at least in part a result of a few concerted changes that he’s made on the job — one of which has cost him a few dinner bills.

Fastballs up

One of the important points of Gibson’s turnaround is that he’s gone from being a sinkerball pitcher to a guy who trusts a 4-seam fastball. Especially one that lives at the top of the strike zone. At 29 years old, he’s basically choosing to swap out a bunch of his sinkers every game for a more standard 4-seam fastball. It doesn’t have the same sink, and over the long term, likely won’t get the same number of groundballs as Gibson’s 2-seamer. But it’s worked for him. Since mid-July, he’s evolved from starter you’d consider sending out to the minor leagues into a starter you’d consider sending out to start a game in the postseason.

And converting from sinkers to using fastball true at the top of the strike zone isn’t easy and doesn’t happen overnight. One way Gibson’s learned to executive is by being more competitive about his between-starts bullpen sessions.

“I would try to put pressure on bullpens, put something on the line,” Gibson said. “‘Hey, if I don’t hit this spot 7 outta 10, I owe you dinner.’”

“Whatever it is, you want [to trick] your brain into being under pressure and trying to execute pitches at the same time,” he said. “Ultimately, when you have 30,000 people out there screaming is when it makes it the hardest to just go out there and execute.”

Gibson admitted he owes pitching coach Neil Allen, bullpen coach Eddie Guardado, and bullpen catcher Nate Dammann a couple dinners. Putting something on the line, even if it’s relatively small, can trigger loss aversion and be used a powerful psychological tool. That’s Gibson’s theory, anyway. Honed in the bullpen, he’s putting that fastball to work in games now.

My working theory is that Gibson has slowly changed as a pitcher over time, but the rubber really met the road in the middle of July. He had a start in Houston – and a corresponding bullpen session — in which Byron Buxton told Gibson that he’d noticed some discrepancies in one of Gibson’s breaking balls while standing in the batter’s box to track pitches. Combine that friendly advice with the offseason work Gibson did at the Baseball Ranch in Florida – working to keep his shoulder and back strong and healthy, while using a large plastic “balloon” ball every day to train his throwing mechanics – and then add in a move to the center of the pitching rubber, and you’ve got the potential recipe for a transformed pitcher.

Matthew Trueblood of Baseball Prospectus wrote an excellent review of some mechanical changes Gibson has made. They’re beyond the scope of this piece, but check out that piece if you like to geek out on pitching mechanics.

Here’s a look at Gibson’s pitch distribution, broken down by month, according to Brooks Baseball.

Notice the tradeoff? Gibson is giving up a lot of sinkers — the very weapon that got him drafted in the first round and helped him rise all the way to the Major Leagues – in exchange for some straighter heaters.

Why?

The league is evolving

Plenty has been written this year about research that pretty convincingly shows that some hitters are making a conscious trade with their approach at the plate. In simple terms, some have observed that hitters are swinging harder and accepting the fact that they’ll whiff on more pitches (leading to more strikeouts) for the benefit of hitting the ball harder and farther when they do connect. It’s more complex than that, though. Some hitters are also willing to give up on trying to hit ground balls to try to lift the ball more regularly, because, in short, fly balls yield better results than grounders, on average, and the reward of a home run is more than worth whatever risk is involved in cutting out the majority of your ground balls. Hitters like Justin Turner and Josh Donaldson are proud proponents of this approach.

Anecdotally, there also seems to be more adaption to downward movement. Hitters are getting better at “hunting” sinking fastballs, and a pitch that used to get pounded into the ground is now getting lifted out of ballparks across the country (and parts of Canada).

Across MLB, the recent trend is that pitchers are throwing fewer fastballs, and that baseball in general is backing off the use of a sinker. According to Jeff Sullivan at FanGraphs.com, it could be a result of hitters evolving to become better at hitting sinkers harder than they did before. Here’s an excerpt from a recent article from Sullivan, with plenty of data to back up his claim (emphasis mine):

“Four-seamers are in, and sinkers are out. “It’s an easy trend to buy into, because the easiest explanation is intuitive. For some time, teams targeted sinkers for soft contact and called strikes in the expanding low zone. There was a belief that fastballs up turned into home runs. And then, of course, the league got a whole hell of a lot better at hitting the low pitch out of the ballpark. … Swings started to gear up for elevating the low sinker…. Where many of those swings have a vulnerability is up, around the belt. The uppercut swing can have trouble connecting with pitches in the upper half, and those pitches have long gotten swings and misses, anyhow.”

So, in short, hitters around the league may be evolving. This is Kyle Gibson’s counter-punch.

Some teams have the goal of trying to wait around for pitches up, so the hitters can get under the ball.

“Because they know if they hit ground balls, they’re going to be outs,” Gibson said. “So, as I’ve had to adjust, it’s really tough as a sinkerball guy who’s living at the bottom of the zone. It’s tough to throw a 4-seamer at the top of the zone, when your whole focus for almost your whole career is just sinker down, sinker down, sinker down, let them swing…”

“You have to be able to throw that pitch that’s just below the letters but above the belt, so it’s out of the danger zone,” Gibson said. “[Tell yourself] ‘All right, I’m just going to grip it and rip it and let it ride at the top of the zone.’ And keep it up there.”

More strikes in the zone, more swings out of it?

Gibson has made a minor change in his arm slot on his breaking balls, and he’s moved over to the middle of the rubber. Both of those adjustments may help him for the same reason.

Chat up MLB pitchers long enough and you’ll inevitably hear talk about “tunnels.” Picture in your mind the path a ball takes from the instant it leaves a pitcher’s hand to the moment it strikes the catcher’s mitt. Now, picture what 10 or 20 or 100 pitches looked like superimposed on the same screen,

When a right-handed slider (which breaks down and right-to-left, from the perspective of the mound) and a right-handed changeup (which breaks down and left-to-right) follow the same path before the break, it’s harder for a hitter to decipher which pitch is on the way.

“I think it helps me sinker,” Gibson said of throwing a lot more 4-seamers. “Slider and changeup play off of each other, right? … It’s the same thing with a four-seam and two-seamer.”

When a hitter can’t tell whether the ball is going to sink or stay on a “straight” plane – or even create the illusion of rising – suddenly, even knowing it’s a fastball doesn’t guarantee the hitter knows where it’s going. That extra split-second of uncertainty, even a few hundredths of a second, can be critical. If a batter can instantly identify a pitch, it’ll be easier to take balls out of the strike zone, or to square up balls in the hitting zone.

“A small change has made a big difference, maybe in how long my stuff stays in the hitting zone longer. And then even the ones that are chased are a strike – or appear to be a strike – for a longer distance to home plate. That was the whole idea behind it, but I think I’ve finally seen the results to come behind the process,” Gibson said.

“I think I’ve struggled with it mostly because coming up through the minor leagues, I was a sinkerballer. That’s just what I did,” he said.

Elevated mindset

I spoke with multiple people that aren’t quoted in this story, and I think that it’s fair to say that Gibson has elevated his mindset. He’s heeded advice to go with the 4-seam (straighter) fastball to complement his old favorite weapon, the 2-seam sinker. He’s worked to make that a useful tool in his arsenal. He’s also taken to pounding the strike zone more often, which the Twins implored him to do earlier this season. The word is that they showed him stats that suggested he had worse results when he was below a certain percentage of strikes on a given day. Not just strikes, but the number of pitches that are actually in the zone.

If you develop a reputation as a nibbler, teams may be willing to wait you out and draw their walks and score their runs. More balls in the strike zone means more swings from an opponent, and then that opens up the possibility that balls outside the strike zone will be chased. Still, the new Gibson, who cut his teeth on the Mizzou motto of “out or on in 3 pitches or less” and then grew up in the Twins’ system of pitching to weak contact, has a refined understanding of what it means to get a hitter to chase a pitch.

“It’s important to be in the zone and not just rely on the chases,” Gibson said. “You read here and there about it, but I’m not actively trying to get more strikeouts, and I’m not saying, ‘OK, I need to get 15 swings and misses tonight.’ For me, a bad-swing foul ball is ultimately the same thing as a swing-and-miss. You don’t get the number for it.”

“At some point you have to get outs in the strike zone, and that’s what I’ve been trying to work on.”