‘Magic number’ for the Twins is 6: Would you rather face the Yankees or Red Sox?

The Twins are getting closer and closer to securing a postseason berth. It’s still looking a bit ahead to assume it’s going to happen, but looking ahead is half of the fun of writing about and talking about sports. (Looking back is the other half.)

I’ve been asked the question a number of times with some slight variation. I figured that with the Twins’ magic number* down to 6 games as of Saturday morning, it’s time to address the question in a column.

In a one-game Wild Card playoff game, would you rather face the Boston Red Sox or the New York Yankees? It comes down to a couple things for me.

1. Which is the better team?

The Red Sox entered Saturday with a 4-game lead in the American League East, but Yankees manager Joe Girardi made a pretty clear statement this week that he intends to push Boston for that top spot. He did so by shuffling up his pitching rotation to let his young ace pitch one more time. More on that development in a moment. The Yankees, importantly, also hold a commanding lead in the Wild Card race. They’re 5.5 games up on the Twins as of this writing, and shouldn’t be worried about losing grip on that.

So, by record, the better team is the Red Sox. More consistent throughout the year, got better at the non-waiver trade deadline, and have an ace in Chris Sale at the top of their rotation, plus one of the best relievers in baseball in Craig Kimbrel.

The Yankees have a better run differential than every team in baseball except for the amazing Cleveland Indians. New York has outscored opponents this year by a total of 186 runs. The Red Sox check in at fourth in the American League with a +123 run differential. (The Twins, after toiling for most of the season deep into the negative territory, have erased that deficit and now are +8, meaning they’ve finally scored more runs than they’re allowed.)

The Yankees have 5 more games against the Blue Jays, a makeup game against the Royals, and a 3-game set at home against the Rays. The Red Sox have 3 left against the Reds, Blue Jays, and 4 against the Astros.

Boston’s magic number to edge out the Yankees is 6.

2. What are the Twins’ strengths and weaknesses. and does either team present a better “matchup.”

When I look at team-wide stats for the Twins these days, I typically separate it from before and after the all-star break. It just feels like a slightly different team to me. Before the break, it seemed like a novelty act that they were hanging around despite a bad run differential, and good for them for sending 3 guys to the all-star game after the same basic team lost 103 games the year earlier.

Since then, though, they’ve played great baseball for the most part, they’ve gained and lost a competent starter (Jaime Garcia), sold their veteran closer (Brandon Kintzler), lost their star slugger (Miguel Sano), and they just keep winning. They’ve paid down their debt and now have a positive run differential, and they’ve doing it with contributions from all over. Byron Buxton has emerged as a star; Kyle Gibson turned his year around; ditto for Jorge Polanco; Eddie Rosario has made huge strides; Max Kepler is finding his way; Brian Dozier and Joe Mauer have been as dependable as it gets on the veteran side of things; Matt Belisle and Trevor Hildenberger have done wonders for a bullpen that lost its most important member at the end of July. And on and on.

As a team, the Twins have one of the best offenses in the world since the all-star break. How does it compare with the Yankees and Red Sox?

Runs (AL Rank) Home Runs Team wOBA Red Sox 308 (7) 66 (15) .307 (14) Yankees 334 (3) 90 (6) .327 (7) Twins 360 (1) 94 (4) .341 (2)

In October, your offense is your offense. The advantage here seems to belong to the Twins.

I do think it’s important to note than in the postseason, pitching staffs get shorter. You count on your 4 best healthy starting pitchers, and anecdotally, 4 good relievers ought to get the job done most nights. If you’re on your fifth starter or the reliever you trust the fifth most, things probably aren’t going the way you’d hoped. Even with that in mind, I just took a bigger-picture snapshot of what each pitching staff has done collectively for the full 2017 season. That’s where the advantage clearly swings back to the Yankees and Red Sox.

Starting pitchers

ERA (AL Rank) FIP K% BB% HR/9 Red Sox 3.96 (2) 3.85 (2) 24.8% (2) 7.0% (2) 1.25 (3) Yankees 3.98 (3) 4.16 (4) 23.5% (4) 7.2% (3) 1.38 (8) Twins 4.78 (9) 4.90 (10) 18.0% (12) 8.0% (9) 1.48 (11)

Source: FanGraphs.com

Bullpen

ERA (AL Rank) FIP K% BB% HR/9 Red Sox 3.08 (2) 3.49 (3) 28.9% (1) 8.1% (4) 0.98 (5) Yankees 3.40 (4) 3.42 (2) 26.6% (4) 10.0% (12) 0.89 (2) Twins 4.48 (12) 4.49 (10) 19.8% (14) 7.9% (3) 1.29 (12)

Source: FanGraphs.com

In a one-game playoff, it doesn’t much matter how deep your staff is. What matters is the very top end of the pitching staff. In any case, I think the Twins will be outmatched in terms of total talent. But you don’t have to be the more talented team to win one game on one night.

3. Who’s pitching?

When Girardi bumped back Masahiro Tanaka so that Luis Severino could face the Twins, he did so with the idea that Severino could start 3 more games, instead of the 2 he’d been slated for if he skipped the Twins series. I charted out the rest of the year for the Yankees, and assuming theyr’e still in contention for the A.L. East, Severino would be scheduled to pitch Sept. 30. If yo’re the Yankees, that makes sense if you can still win the East. Why deal with a coin-flip one-game playoff series if you don’t have to? On the other hand, if you shoot for that moon and miss, you don’t land among the starts; if the Yankees start Severino on the final day of September and don’t win the division, they’ll be without one of the best pitchers in the American League for their win-or-go-home Wild Card game. We’ll see what happens there. If they’re out of it, I’d expect they’ll hang onto Severino to start that Wild Card game, rather than a relatively meaningless regular season game at the end of September.

On the Boston side, their ace Chris Sale will get at least one and maybe two more starts. If they clinch the division, I’d expect that they won’t need to use Sale two more times if they don’t want to. But if they’re in a fight to the finish for the A.L. East, Sale’s scheduled turn could be Sept. 30, which could in turn wipe him out for the Wild Card game, as well. It’s unlikely to happen, but it’s a possibility.

The Twins have one start against Severino in which they did fairly well in limited exposure; they have many starts against Sale. Sale’s the better pitcher, but he doesn’t seem to destroy them the way he does the rest of the baseball world. In 26 career games against the Sale, the Twins have hit .248/.294/.373, and he’s got a 4.21 ERA in about 120 innings. Those are good numbers for a pitcher, but compared with what Sale’s done to the rest of the league this year in a bid for the A.L. Cy Young award, those Twins numbers make Sale look relatively human.

The best-case scenario for the Twins? The Yankees and Red Sox duke it out until the final day, use up their aces, and have to start a lesser pitcher in a Wild Card game. Oh, and the Twins still have to get there.

*Magic number: The combined number of Twins wins and Angels losses required to mathematically guarantee a postseason berth. The tricky thing is, with the Rangers and Angels tied in the standings, you’ve got to take the loss total from whichever team finishes with a better record, so in that sense it’s not a true “magic number.” With six games left against the bad Detroit Tigers, I say it’s better to just take care of business on your own if you’re the Twins, rather than rely on a couple of other teams to keep losing.