Miguel Sano returns to starting lineup, shows some signs of rust as Twins DH

MINNEAPOLIS — Some Twins fans had their spirits lifted when they saw Minnesota’s lineup card on Saturday night, which included Miguel Sano as the DH.

Manager Paul Molitor was guarded with his optimism on Friday, though. And for good reason.

Sano missed nearly six weeks with a stress reaction in his shin. To be expected to jump right back in to face MLB pitching without the benefit of a minor league rehab assignment — or even simulated games — is a tall order.

He admitted to a little difficulty in readjusting to timing of an MLB game — not only pitch-to-pitch but also at-bat to at-bat. But he put on a brave face on Friday and again Saturday, saying that it would be no big deal to jump back into the lineup after six weeks away.

“I feel like I get the timing quickly, I don’t feel any problems at the plate. So I only need to try to stay focussed, [let] the pitch come to me, and try to hit the ball,” Sano said.

Sano did rope a single to the outfield in his first plate appearance of the night. He got a green light after finding himself in a 3-0 count. That was a fastball and Sano hit it squarely.

“In that situation I don’t want to be a superhero. I want to stay normal and try to get the timing quickly,” Sano said.

The rest of the night was a preview of what the Yankees might try to do to Sano if he is in the Twins lineup for the Wild Card game. Well, most of the night was a preview of that, anyway. In his final plate appearance, Sano faced position player Andrew Romine, who tied a Major League record by playing all 9 positions in one game Saturday. The Yankees probably won’t do that.

In Sano’s second plate appearance, he swung and missed at three sliders, including a first-pitch breaking ball that had Sano swing so hard he took a knee during his follow through, a la Adrian Beltre. When Sano is locked in, you’ll basically never see him lose his balance like that. In his third plate appearance, he swung through a fastball and a changeup on his way to another strikeout. Then he grounded out against the position player Romine.

“Just some of the things we were concerned about: [Pitch] recognition, timing, a little late on the fastball, little early on the offspeed. Not surprising,” Molitor said. “He had games like that when he was in midseason form, too, so that’s what makes it tough.”

Molitor said that last line with a laugh, tossing a playful barb in Sano’s direction. But that doesn’t mean he’s dismissive of the potential game-changing ability Sano could add to the Twins.

“I’m leaning to thinking that even the threat is something that has value enough to consider [putting Sano on the Wild Card roster],” Molitor said.

He’ll work with the pitching machines alongside hitting coach James Rowson, trying to simulate the path of breaking balls thrown his way. He’ll see a lot of those against the Yankees, one would imagine, if he’s playing the Wild Card game on Tuesday.

“They throw me a lot of sliders, and a little bit tough to recognize the pitch but every time when I saw it, I try to learn more for every pitch.”

Sano said that he’s no longer using the soft walking boot that had become standard attire during his recovery. He said he felt good after Saturday’s game, and the Twins will wait to see how his leg feels Sunday morning.

“I don’t have any problems right now, and I hope that tomorrow [Sunday] I feel really good,” Sano said, when asked about his health after playing his first full game since Aug. 19. “Come back, play my game, and go out and beat the Yankees.”