Miguel Sano still has pain in his shin; Twins are fighting the calendar for his return

MINNEAPOLIS — If Miguel Sano can return from a stress reaction in his shin and plant himself in the middle of the Twins’ batting order — especially if he can get back at the height of his powers — there’d be a game-changing bat in the heart of an already strong lineup.

The Twins have one of the best offenses in baseball since the all-star break, despite the fact that Sano has been out of it since late-August.

And there’s no certainty that he’ll be able to return, based on what he and manager Paul Molitor said on Thursday.

Sano said he had the day off from running and hitting, and was focusing on rehab. He wore a bandage on his injured shin, and was seen walking around the clubhouse earlier in a soft walking boot. He said that when he hits or does some running, he still gets swelling and pain afterward. He estimated that he’s running at roughly 75 percent effort.

“Obviously it’s frustrating when you want to be out there,” Sano said through a translator. “I’ve been on the field every single day and now I’m hurt. The team is winning and playing well–I want to be part of that. So it’s frustrating.”

With 17 games left on the Twins’ schedule, time is running low. If they make it to the postseason, they’ll have an extra off day before their game against the other wild card team, which would be Tuesday, Oct. 3. Still, that doesn’tleave a lot of time for a guy who hasn’t gotten free of swelling and soreness from a stress reaction in his leg.

“I’m going to keep hoping that something turns this thing in the right direction at a little faster speed,” Paul Molitor said. “But obviously the days are dwindling here.”

Sano was asked if he’s worried about the days on the calendar running out.

“We haven’t talked about that,” Sano said, “it’s not about that. It’s about me getting healthy and getting better. We haven’t talked about that, none of that matters right now.”

The minor league affiliates are done playing for the year, so if Sano’s phsyically ready to step back in a batter’s box and take live batting practice, the Twins will likely find some arms to pitch to him in a simulated game. But they’re not to that point yet. And the clock is ticking.