Minor league pitching coach tweets that Twins are calling up reliever Gabriel Moya

The Twins are reportedly selecting the contract of Double-A reliever Gabriel Moya from Double-A Chattanooga, according to a tweet from his former minor league pitching coach, Jeff Bajenaru.

Gabriel Moya called me crying to tell me he just got called up to the big leagues. 1 of best phone calls I’ve ever gotten. So happy for him! pic.twitter.com/Ei8ZTOf1rm — Jeff Bajenaru (@jeffbajenaru) September 11, 2017

Moya was acquired at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Triple-A catcher John Ryan Murphy. The Twins will need to make a corresponding move to add Moya to the 40-man roster.

Moya had very strong numbers in Double-A this season. In 58.1 IP, the lefty had a 0.77 ERA, 0.771 WHIP and 13.4 K/9 while pitching for Jackson and Chattanooga, both in the Southern League.

Moya throws a low-90s fastball, but his changeup is considered his best pitch. In January, Baseball America rated Moya as having the best changeup in the Diamondbacks’ organization.

Moya could slot in nicely as the second lefty out of the bullpen behind Taylor Rogers, particularly given the recent struggles of Buddy Boshers. Moya isn’t regarded as a highly-rated prospect, but the Twins have seen other mid-level prospects like Trevor Hildenberger and Alan Busenitz thrive out of the bullpen this season. If Moya is able to succeed in the middle innings, he could give the Twins some much needed left-handed stability out of the ‘pen.