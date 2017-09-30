It’s official: Twins to face Yankees in wild card game

The Twins have been preparing to go to either Boston or New York to play in Tuesday’s one-game playoff not knowing which team would secure the American League’s top wild card.

The assumption has been that Boston would win the American League East and the Yankees would get the No. 1 wild card, but when New York beat Toronto on Friday and the Red Sox lost to Houston, Boston’s lead in the division was down to two games with two remaining.

This set up the possibility that two more Boston losses and two Yankees victories would mean a Game 163 for the clubs on Monday.

That won’t be necessary.

The Red Sox beat the Astros, 6-3, on Saturday to clinch the AL East. That means the Yankees will play host to the Twins on Tuesday night. The winner will face the Cleveland Indians in the best-of-five AL Division Series. The Astros loss meant the Indians, with the tiebreaker over Houston and 101 wins entering Saturday, clinched the best record in the AL.

Boston’s win set up an immediate rematch with the AL West champion Astros in the ALDS, starting Thursday in Houston.

The Yankees are expected to start righthander Luis Severino (14-6, 2.98 ERA) against Twins righty Ervin Santana (16-8, 3.28 ERA) on Tuesday in the Bronx. First pitch will be at 7:08 p.m.

