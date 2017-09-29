Paul Molitor being cautious but Miguel Sano optimistic he will be in lineup for Twins’ playoff game

MINNEAPOLIS – Will Miguel Sano be in the Twins’ lineup for their one-game playoff on Tuesday, most likely at Yankee Stadium?

It depends upon whom you ask.

Shortly after the Twins activated the slugger from the disabled list on Friday, Sano was asked if the idea is that he will be in the lineup on Tuesday. He responded with a simple, “yeah.”

Manager Paul Molitor, however, made it sound as if it might not be that simple. Sano was not in the lineup for the Twins’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, but Molitor said there was a possibility he could get into the game.

“He had a couple of good days of hitting prior to today, he hit quite a bit today, ran a little bit today and the reality is I think it’s encouraging to some degree, but we have to keep perspective,” Molitor said. “There’s a possibility I’ll try to get him an at-bat tonight somewhere in the game. We’ll see how he responds to all the work he did today and how he feels tomorrow and whether we’re going to get a chance to maybe use him as a DH over the next couple of days. But it’s just kind of wait and see.”

Sano had missed the past 38 games entering Friday because of a stress reaction suffered in his left shin when he fouled a ball off it on Aug. 18 against Arizona. The All-Star third baseman was hitting .267 with 15 doubles, 28 home runs and 77 runs batted in when he went on the DL on Aug. 20.

Sano took batting practice and ran the bases before Friday’s game. The Twins returned to Target Field after clinching the second wild card spot in the American League on Wednesday while in Cleveland. They will close the regular-season with a three-game series against the Tigers.

“I’ve been running a little harder now,” Sano said. “Obviously, there’s still some bothersome there, I can’t go 100 percent, but as the days have progressed I’ve been able to run more. I ran today (with) very minimal pain, and I know I can play with that pain. So there’s no problem.”

Sano’s recovery took longer than expected but he took a positive step on Wednesday when he was able to take 60 swings in the batting cage. This came after Sano was examined by orthopedic specialists in New York and North Carolina. The specialists confirmed the diagnosis of a stress reaction.

Sano said he expects to serve as a designated hitter and not play third base when he does return.

“It will be fun to see him out on the field taking some swings,” Molitor said. “His BP looked really good today considering he hasn’t hit a ton over the past couple of weeks in particular and we’ll just kind of have to measure it day-by-day through the weekend. Unfortunately, we’ve been compressed into a small time window to have to make a decision about moving forward after this weekend.”

As for what Molitor and the Twins want to see from Sano this weekend, the manager admitted that won’t be an easy thing to pinpoint.

“I don’t know how to quantify what I need to see,” Molitor said.” I’m going to be looking for timing and pitch recognition, some of those types of things. Is it fair to try to do that, whether it’s five at-bats, or eight at-bats, or whatever it is? It’s going to be a tough call. We’re going to have to decide. There’s something about having Sano available that I think is very appealing. I can’t specifically tell you what it’s going to be. I’m just going to kind of watch and make the best decision we can for a one-game situation.”

Molitor acknowledged that the Twins would be open to having Sano on the roster for Tuesday’s game, even if he isn’t in the starting lineup. “I would say that’s possible,” Molitor said.