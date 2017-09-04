It’s progress: Injured Miguel Sano resumes baseball activities, able to hit off tee

Miguel Sano hadn’t been able to do any baseball activities since being sidelined Aug. 19 because of a stress reaction in his left shin.

That changed Monday as manager Paul Molitor said Sano was able to hit off a tee before the Twins’ played the Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla.

“We’re hoping he handles that well and we will try to increase his baseball activities the rest of the week if the leg allows him to do that,” Molitor told reporters. “Possibly, if we don’t have any setbacks, try to get some batting practice in over the next couple of days. … It’s getting closer to a day-to-day situation, but we’re not there yet. We’ve still got a ways to go.”

Sano fouled a ball off his shin in the Twins’ victory over Arizona on Aug. 18 and had to leave the game the next day. He had missed 15 games since suffering the injury and the Twins had gone 9-6 in that time.

Sano leads the Twins with 28 home runs this season and is tied with second baseman Brian Dozier for the team lead in runs batted in with 77.

It’s expected when Sano is ready to return he will do so as the Twins’ designated hitter to lessen the stress on his shin. The Twins have been using Eduardo Escobar at third base with Sano sidelined. Escobar had three home runs and eight RBIs in the final two games of the Twins’ weekend series against Kansas City at Target Field.