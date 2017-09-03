Quick notes: Castro back, Gee bumped from rotation, Sano expected to stay back

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins put a hurt on the Royals on Saturday night, with a 17-0 shutout. Here are a few quick notes from Sunday morning at Target Field, with the Twins getting ready for the finale against K.C., followed by a roadtrip to Tampa/St. Pete and Kansas City.

Castro’s back

Jason Castro has been activated from the 7-day concussion DL. He cleared a final concussion test Saturday, manager Paul Molitor said, and apparently the league offices and player’s association have signed off on Castro’s bill of health.

He’ll be available off the bench Sunday, and you could see him start a game for the Twins as early as Monday.

Chris Gimenez has handled things well, and Mitch Garver has caught some attention in the interim, too. But having Castro back as the everyday catcher ought to be a boost for the Twins, as they prepare to face one of the teams tyring to wrest a Wild Card spot from them, the Rays.

Slegers up

Aaron Slegers will be called up Wednesday to replace Dillon Gee in the Twins’ rotation, after Gee’s latest outing didn’t go so well.

Here’s what I wrote about Slegers recently, when I picked him as the most likely candidate to replace Gee if the Twins made a switch:

Aaron Slegers was impressive in his MLB debut on the mound, and he had a decent outing Friday night for Triple-A Rochester (6 2/3 innings, 3 earned runs, 10 strikeouts and 1 walk). He’d be in line to make a Wednesday start, and he’s already on the 40-man roster. Given his recent performances, his roster status, and the timing of the Twins’ need, I think Slegers could make a lot of sense for Minnesota.

For those interested, I wrote a lot more about Slegers after his impressive MLB debut with the Twins.

Sano update

Sano is still not ready to resume baseball activities, and that makes it sound like he’s nowhere near returning to the Twins’ lineup. He isn’t expected to go with the team Sunday night as the club departs for a series in Florida against the Rays.

Impressively, the Twins are still playing like one of the best offenses in baseball without their big sluggerin the middle of the lineup. Just imagine what it would be like with him back in there, the way Jorge Polanco, Byron Buxton, Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario are hitting…

In fact, in the “second half” of the season, the Twins offense ranks 2nd in the American League in runs scored (266) and 2nd in Weighted On-Base Average (.345).

It’s not yet clear when the Twins will be able to add Sano back into the mix, but he was still walking around with a soft boot on his foot/ankle Sunday morning.