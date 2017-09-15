Report: Twins have fired minor league manager Doug Mientkiewicz

The Twins have fired former Fort Myers Miracle manager Doug Mientkiewicz, according to a report from Phil Miller in the Star Tribune.

Mientkiewicz, a former Twins player who also managed in the organization for 5 minor leagues seasons, had just come off a winning season following his assignment to A-ball. The former MLB first baseman and World Series champion (with the Red Sox) had previously managed Double-A Chattanooga, including a Southern League title in 2015. He managed guys like Byron Buxton, Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, J.O. Berrios and more prominent young players in the organization.

“I feel bad for the kids who played for me,” he told Miller. “…Ask any of them about me as a manager.”

The Twins, according to GM Thad Levine, wanted to be prompt with the firing, to give former employees like Mientkiewicz the best possible chance to get another job. He was a candidate for the vacant manager position with the Twins in 2015, before the organization ultimately hired Paul Molitor to replace long-time skipper Ron Gardenhire. That hiring process took place under former GM Terry Ryan, and this firing is on the watch of CBO Derek Falvey.