Robbie Grossman activated, series of Twins roster moves bring back Michael Tonkin

The Twins made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday, one day after Triple-A Rochester’s season concluded with the Red Wings being eliminated from the postseason.

The most meaningful roster move in the short term is Robbie Grossman being acivated from the 10-day disabled list. Grossman broke his thumb crashing into Byron Buxton last month, but he’s already back and apparently ready to swing a bat from at least one side of the plate.

The switch-hitting outfielder/DH has batted .243..367/.363 this season for the Twins. And his best skill — his selective eye at the plate — would be more affected by the time away than by the injury itself.

The Twins also called up Michael Tonkin. The hard-throwing righty pitched poorly out of the bullpen this year, and was taken off the 40-man roster. He cleared waivers, and the Twins have stashed him all year at Triple-A Rochester, where Tonkin posted a 1.73 ERA in 41 2/3 innings, with an impressive 61:13 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

To make room on the 40-man roster for Tonkin, the Twins put J.T. Chargois on the Major League 60-day disabled list.

Also, since the Red Wings are now done, lefty Adalberto Mejia’s rehab assignment was transferred to Double-A Chattanooga, and he could find his way back to the Twins pitching staff soon. Dietrich Enns was optioned to Double-A Chattanooga.