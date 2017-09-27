Time to celebrate: Twins clinch playoff berth with a little help from their rivals

The Twins are scheduled to play an early afternoon game on Thursday in Cleveland.

They can be forgiven if that game seemed to matter little to them as they conducted a champagne-infused celebration that began early Thursday and might have gone until the sun came up inside the visiting clubhouse at Progressive Field.

One year after losing a franchise-worst 103 games, the Twins became the first big-league team to go from 100 losses to a playoff berth when Nicky Delmonico belted a two-run home run to give the Chicago White Sox a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings.

The White Sox’s victory, which came at 12:11 a.m. Eastern time, took the Twins’ magic number from one to none and gave Minnesota the second wild card spot in the American League. It was the Twins’ first playoff berth since 2010.

“I’m speechless,” Twins right fielder Max Kepler said. “My voice is almost gone, but my eyes are burning so good.”

The Twins entered Wednesday with a chance to clinch the playoff spot with a victory over the Indians but that did not happen as Cleveland won 4-2. The Twins cared little about that defeat as they watched Delmonico’s home run clear the fence in Chicago and began to celebrate what almost no one believed to be possible when spring training began.

“I think that’s what makes this so special,” second baseman Brian Dozier said of the Twins’ rebounding from such a terrible season. “If we would have made the playoffs last year, this would still be special but not as unique. I think that’s what makes this group so special. How we bounce back from last year, being the worst team in baseball, to being one of the best this year. I think that’s kind of our motto the whole year, being very resilient. We don’t let anything get to us, we bounce back from things and we play in a total team effort. This is awesome.”

Indeed, the Twins were written off and left for dead on multiple occasions this season. And that wasn’t just from the fans. Derek Falvey, the team’s chief baseball officer, and general manager Thad Levine also acknowledged a postseason berth wasn’t likely at the trade deadline when they dealt starter Jaime Garcia to the Yankees, days after getting him from Atlanta, and then sent All-Star closer Brandon Kintzler to the Washington Nationals.

Manager Paul Molitor, working in the final season of his contract, refused to give up hope and Dozier also expressed his disappointment with the moves and continued to encourage his teammates.

They were rewarded on Wednesday.

“It’s something that we could try to speculate on why and how it happened, the good thing is it did happen,” Molitor said of the Twins’ turnaround. “I think these guys were resolute from day one to try to do things better than we did last year. We all know that we had young players that were on the rise and kind of added some veterans and experience and character to our clubhouse. Everybody stepped up. Whatever it took to get it done, I’m glad it’s happened. We’re going to have an opportunity now to advance and play into October and who knows what can happen from here? But I know these guys are really excited about the opportunity.”

That opportunity likely will come in Yankee Stadium next Tuesday with a one-game playoff. The Yankees are three games back of the Boston Red Sox in the American League East but hold the top wild card spot. The Yankees and Red Sox each have four games remaining.

Veteran Ervin Santana, who said he still expected to start Thursday’s game at Cleveland (I’m not drinking, I’m celebrating,” he said), also will get the ball for the one-game playoff. The Twins were swept by the Yankees in New York last week, continuing a long tradition of a lack of success against that franchise, but Molitor sounded confident when asked about facing the Yankees again.

“I think we’re going to go there expecting to win,” he said. “That’s the mindset that you have to have. We’re going to a place where we recently were and weren’t successful over a three-day period, but the way things are going and the way these guys are letting it fly right now, I like our chances.

“We know it’s a one-game scenario, anything can come down, but we’ll go in there, we’ll be ready to play and I know we’ll put up a good show. We’ll have Ervin out there and hopefully we’ll have a good day. It’s going to be a fun next few days thinking about it and trying to get all our planning straight and put together the best plan we can to give ourselves a chance to win.”

All quotes were from interviews conducted by Twins radio play-by-play voice Cory Provus on the Twins Radio Network.