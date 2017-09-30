Trick question: Would you rather face Luis Severino or the Yankees bullpen?

One way or another, the Twins are in for a tough matchup on Tuesday in New York.

Minnesota went to work all summer, working to prove wrong every critic, including the team’s own front office, that had already concluded the team wasn’t good enough to be a good bet to make a run to the postseason.

We all were wrong, of course. The Twins are good enough to make that run.

And as a reward for all the perseverance and never-quit attitude, the Twins get a one-game date with a team built to thrive in October, the New York Yankees. The Red Sox won on Saturday and officially cemented New York as the first Wild Card team in the American League. I’ve been very curious about this matchup for about two weeks now. There’s one simple reason for that. The Yankees made a trade at the July 31 deadline to add two great relievers to an already very good bullpen.

Now, New York has a super bullpen.

That’s nice to have in the regular season, no doubt. But as we’ve seen in the past few years – with the Kansas City Royals and later, the Cleveland Indians – a dominant bullpen can swing the edge in your favor, if you can find a way to scratch out an early lead. (To simplify those teams by saying they went to the World Series because they had a great bullpen would be a mistake. The Indians also had a great offense and a top-shelf ace named Corey Kluber, while the Royals were one of the best fielding teams around. Still, I’d argue that they probably wouldn’t have been in the same place without some elite relief work.)

For the Twins, the choice is clear. Ervin Santana will start the game. And they’ll sprinkle in some intrigue with the possibility – likelihood? – that J.O. Berrios will be the first pitcher out of Minnesota’s bullpen if Santana needs relief.

For the Yankees, the intrigue goes way further.

They’ll start young ace Luis Severino, manager Joe Girardi told reporters this week. He’s legitimately one of the best pitchers in the American League, and while the Twins did fine the one time they briefly saw him in September, he’s still a lot to handle. He’s pitched at least 7 innings in 14 of his 31 starts this year. There’s the possibility that he could go 7 or more innings on Tuesday against the Twins. There’s also the possibility that if you’re New York, you don’t want him to.

First, a look at Severino’s work since mid-July. Then I’ll share a few thoughts on the possibility that the Yankees could just throw a handful of great relievers at the Twins in the Wild Card game.

Over his past 14 starts – every outing since the All-Star break — Severino has a 2.28 ERA in 86 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting a measly .181/.242/.300 in that time, and he’s got a very good 30.5% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate, according to Baseball-Reference.com. He’s 9-2 in those starts, and the Yankees are 12-2 overall in that 14-start stretch, including a Sept. 20 win against the Twins in which Severino pitched just 3 innings.

The combination of pitching strength and depth gives the Yankees an interesting option. If Severino is pulled after, say, 3 innings, Girardi could still turn to a great reliever to pitch every inning the rest of the way.

You know Aroldis Chapman. Dellin Betances has had his struggles but he’s still struck out more than 38% of hitters this year. David Robertson has been great – and great against the Twins. Then there’s Chad Green and Tommy Kahnle. Adam Warren’s currently on the shelf, but toss in a guy like Chasen Shreve from the left side, and the Yankees could have fun toying with the idea of a bullpen game of sorts during the Wild Card game.

The advantage, as Travis Sawchik points out in a column for FanGraphs, would be twofold.

The Yankees could, of course, play matchups against a Twins lineup that might feature four lefties, three righties and two switch-hitters (assuming that Miguel Sano replaces switch-hitting Robbie Grossman as the DH for that game, which is possible but far from certain). When you’ve got a great reliever for almost every inning, and a day off the following day, it’s got to be tempting to just tell each of those guys to go shut it down for an inning at a time, until you can hand the ball to a flame-throwing Aroldis Chapman to finish out the night. The Twins would have to get ahead early if they intend to win that kind of game, or be forced to come back against some great relievers .

A short night for Severino would also mean the ability to deploy him sooner or more often in the Division Series against the Indians, if the Yankees do in fact get by the Twins.

Personally, I understand the temptation to look ahead to the ALDS. And if you’re the favored team, you should take yourself seriously in the Wild Card game, and expect to move onto the next round. But the way baseball works, the team favored on paper doesn’t always win. And I think the mandate is to use optimal strategy to try to get through the Wild Card round, rather than make a move designed to improve your odds in a game that wouldn’t happen if you don’t advance. The Twins, for example, don’t have the luxury of “saving” Berrios to pitch in Game 1 of the ALDS. If he’s rested and the Twins lose, there goes the season. If he’s unavailable but the Twins win, then go find a solution for that Game 1 start. Good problem to have, in my book.

You could hardly blame the Yankees if they wanted to try to shorten the game with a great bullpen, thereby preserving their ace a little bit for the ALDS. But if you pull your ace early and the bullpen blows it against a plucky team with a great offense like the Twins, that’s a messy situation.

Like baseball? Find Derek on Facebook.