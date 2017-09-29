Twins activate Miguel Sano from DL; he could play this weekend, Twins say

The Twins on Friday officially activated Miguel Sano from the disabled list.

With that move, the intrigue of Tuesday’s American League Wild Card game went up a few notches.

Twins GM Thad Levine said on Thursday that the Twins’ slugger, out since Aug. 19 with a stress reaction in his shin, could play over the final weekend of the season.

On Friday, they activated Sano from the DL, clearning the way to potentially play in the series against the woeful Tigers.

The #MNTwins have reinstated Miguel Sano from the disabled list. He is now active for the Detroit series. — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) September 29, 2017

It remains to be seen if Sano will play. It also remains to be seen how well he could handle jumping right back into facing MLB pitching after more than a month on the shelf. It’ll be really interesting to see how he performs this weekend–if the Twins do in fact clear him to play.

Stay tuned, Yankees.