Twins lose, which secures the Indians as winners of the A.L. Central

The Twins on Saturday got all they could handle from Blue Jays starter Marco Estrada. The home loss took Cleveland’s “magic number” from 1 down to 0, meaning the Indians have now clinched the postseason as the division winner.

That was merely a formality after the Indians won 22 games in a row, which some contend is a modern-day MLB record. And the Indians will be a tough draw in the postseason if they keep getting excellent starting pitching from guys like Corey Kluber, Carlos Carrasco, Trevor Bauer and others.

For the Twins, it’s not terribly significant that the Indians clinched the division–it’s been fairly certain for a couple of weeks now that Cleveland would be the division winners. The Twins are duking it out with the Yankees and Angels (and a few other stragglers) for the two Wild Card spots in the American League.

As it stands right now, the Twins would travel to New York to face the Yankees in a one-game playoff for the right to advance to the A.L. Division Series. If the pitching staff stays on schedule the rest of the way, it appears that the Twins would have the option of using Ervin Santana in that one-game playoff, which would be a wise move in my estimation.

The Twins, at 77-71, still sit in decent position in the Wild Card standings. They trail the Yankees by 5 games, but they’ll play 3 more in New York starting on Monday. The Twins hold a 1.5-game lead over the Angels as of this writing, with the next closest competitor 3.5 games out (Seattle).

How did Cleveland take the division?

Well, winning 9 in a row around the time of the trade deadline certainly helps. Winning 22 in a row in late August and into September is another good tactic.

Check out this data visualization from Daren Willman.

Breaking down every teams game by game results… Made the colors slowly get darker to signify winning/losing streaks. Indians… wow. pic.twitter.com/PrNjlJXHIy — Daren Willman (@darenw) September 16, 2017

That explains it.