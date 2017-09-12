The Twins set a new MLB record during another lopsided laugher

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins are the first team to hit a home run in each of the first 7 innings of a game in MLB history, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

The Twins pulled that trick on Tuesday as part of a 16-0 route of the San Diego Padres, and almost everybody got in on the fun. The Twins on a recent homestand won a game 17-0, so with Tuesday’s victory they had to settle for the second-biggest blowout shutout of the season.

Here are the record-setting home runs from Tuesday:

1st inning – Brian Dozier

2nd inning – Jorge Polanco

3rd inning – Jason Castro

4th inning – Eddie Rosario

5th inning – Jason Castro

6th inning – Eduardo Escobar

7th inning – Kennys Vargas

Byron Buxton and Zach Granite each made a great catch at the wall in center field. Kyle Gibson pitched 6 shutout innings to continue his own personal renaissance. And Brian Dozier was a double shy of the cycle, when he was hit in his final plate appearance of the night before being lifted for a pinch runner.

The only real downside of the evening for the Twins was that the Cleveland Indians, the hottest team in baseball, won again to notch the 20th consecutive victory. So the Twins, in good position to make the postseason as an American League wild card team, are a staggering 13.5 games behind the Indians in the standings.

Still, Cleveland’s continued domination notwithstanding, it was a pretty good night at the ballpark for the Twins.