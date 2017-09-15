Twins starter J.O. Berrios unfazed as his workload crosses into uncharted territory

MINNEAPOLIS — Two summers ago in 2015 when Minnesota was in a race for the postseason, similar to this year’s club, there was plenty of clamoring from the team’s fan base that the Twins should call up young ace-in-waiting J.O. Berrios for the stretch run. Terry Ryan, then the general manager and now a high-level scout for the Phillies, wouldn’t have it. He decided to shut down Berrios at roughly 166 innings, citing concern that his lean frame might not hold up if it kept pushing past that new high-water mark.

As you can imagine, there were cries that the Twins were wasting a competitive season–that they were trying to skirt the service time rules and keep Berrios in the organization for a year long by keeping him in the minor leagues at the time. A rocky 2016 season pretty much muted those cries, but it also meant Berrios hardly increased his innings load.

He’s been one of the Twins’ best pitchers this season, at age 23, and his innings have crept higher than they ever have before. He’s pitched past 175 innings for the first time in his pro career, and it has the Twins alert. Paul Molitor said that they’re cutting down the amount of working out that Berrios, a notorious gym rat, does between starts. And he threw a shortened bullpen before his latest start in an effort to stay fresh down the stretch.

“You want to make sure he feels good enough to pitch,” Molitor said. “He says he feels great. He’ll tell you, his arm doesn’t feel as good as it did in April. … If there was anything that was kind of nagging or felt it on his flat-ground [bullpen session] the other day—we’re cutting down all these guys throwing in between starts [as] best we can to try to protect them.”

There was even some thought given to letting Berrios have an extra day of rest — 5 instead of 4 — before his latest start. He told the Twins that he feels fine and that he’d rather pitch on his regular day so that he can stay on schedule to face the Yankees, in one of the more important games the rest of the way.

He said that his goal each year is to get to 200 innings. He’ll have three more starts to get 25 innings, which would be a tall task. But if the Twins make it to the American League Division Series, he could have a chance to hit that mark, and also to pitch in a critically important game. He got a taste of that pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Here’s the percentage increase of his workload for Berrios every year since the Twins drafted him in the supplemental round of the 2012 MLB Draft (The Byron Buxton Draft).

Year Total innings % change 2012 30 2/3 — 2013 102 2/3 +235% 2014 139 2/3 +36% 2015 166 1/3 +19% 2016 169 2/3 +2% 2017 175+ ???

There’s a rule of thumb in baseball — The Verducci Effect, named after its creator, the writer and broadcaster Tom Verducci — that says young players are getting into dangerous territory with a significant increase in his workload, like 30 innings more than the previous year.

It’s mostly been debunked, even if it hangs around as conventional wisdom in some circles. For one thing, there are a bunch of factors that aren’t considered when you’re just talking about counting up innings. What’s a guy’s physique? How many “miles” does he have on his arm? Did he have wear and tear before the season? Did he have a previous injury? Were his innings high-stress? What’s his workout routine like? Does he protect his arm and take care of it between starts? Will he get lucky/unlucky with a fluke accident that couldn’t have been prevented?

Anyway, I asked Molitor is he’s concerned about the amount of increase that Berrios is currently tracking toward. He said as an organization, the Twins are aware of his numbers getting up there, but they’re not outright concerned about it. They haven’t, to my knowledge, put a hard innings limit on the young righty.

“No, I talked to Derek [Falvey] about those calculations in the past and he’s kind of found — he’s as much of a pitching expert as anybody — it’s so individualized,” Molitor said. “You can try to generalize. A lot depends on the person and how they throw and how they take care of themselves, all those type of things. I think we’re all comfortable that he’s going to be fine.”

And with a 3.84 ERA in 136 big league innings this year, not to mention a 128:42 strikeout-to-walk ratio, it’s been the kind of redemptive year the Twins probably were hoping to see from Berrios.

“His body of work has been really good. The development, the confidence, and learning how to pitch when he doesn’t have his best stuff. Learning how to minimize damage and stay away from big innings. There’s a lot of things we’ve seen progress in. … He takes tremendous care of himself,” Molitor said.

“I think on a given day he knows he may have to go out there and rely on his pitch-ability rather than trying to overpower people. But then you have those days where it feels fresh and you can go ahead and let it fly,” he said.

If the Twins are going to make it to the postseason — or advance once they get there — Berrios figures to be an important part of it.