Is this the Twins team that finally slays the Yankees?

Among all the commonplace clichés in sports, perhaps none is used more liberally, or more erroneously, than this: “No one believed in us.” You hear this phrase from nearly every successful team after a big triumph, no matter how highly touted, or talented they are. It is a constant at press conferences, post-game media scrums, and locker room celebrations.

It’s an understandable attitude to take, even if it’s not always based in fact. An ‘us against the world’ mentality is psychologically prudent. A belief that everyone’s doubting you is motivating, even if you have to perform some cognitive tricks to convince yourself that’s actually true. Most of the time with successful teams, it’s not.

As the Twins celebrated their improbable playoff berth in Cleveland Wednesday, several players, between champagne showers, repeated the same mantra: “No one believed in us.” And while that might be a cliché, in this case it also happens to be true.

Who really believed in the 2017 Twins? Who genuinely thought this team was going to the playoffs? I don’t think most fans believed. It’d be a struggle to find too many early season pieces from local or national media predicting a playoff berth. (I certainly didn’t think so.) And even the front office, as great as I think they’ve been, clearly didn’t see this coming at the trade deadline.

The players though, to use another sports cliché, just kept fighting. They fought through the trade of their closer, and the No. 3 starter they’d been awarded just days before. They fought through the late-season loss of their best offensive player. They fought through colossal bullpen meltdowns, a plethora of pitching injuries, and a demoralizing September sweep in the Bronx. I’ve never seen a team bounce back as often, and emphatically, as the 2017 Twins. I don’t know if this is the best example, but it fits the theme well: The Twins played six doubleheaders this year, losing the first game every time. In five of those six doubleheaders, they came back to win the nightcap.

Within that team resiliency, of course, are numerous examples of individual resiliency and mental fortitude. Byron Buxton grinded his way through a horrible April to become the MVP of the team, crashing into walls no matter his batting average. Jorge Polanco, hitting .213 on August 1 and mostly riding the bench, is now the team’s number 3 hitter and a rock in the middle of the infield. Eddie Rosario, over the course of a few months, transformed himself from a low-OBP hacker to a fearsome hitter in the middle of the lineup, proving many doubters, myself included, wrong.

What does all this mean for a one-game playoff? I don’t know. Maybe not much. One game in baseball is a crapshoot, a coin flip. If a few bleeders find their way to the outfield or a ball takes a bad hop at the wrong time, a culture of resiliency isn’t going to save you.

This Twins team, though, won’t be scared. Nothing in their performance this season suggests the moment will be too big, or an early deficit will mentally cripple them. They don’t seem phased by anything, really, and I think that mental toughness matters in the type of environment they’ll be playing in Tuesday, as they once again try to take out New York in the playoffs.

There are all sorts of interpretations for why the Twins have failed so spectacularly against the Yankees over the last 15 years, amassing an anemic .268 winning percentage since 2002. I tend to align with those who believe the Yankees have simply been the superior club, particularly the teams that beat the Twins in the playoffs. Of the four Yankees teams that conquered the Twins in October, all had a superior regular season record, and two went on to the World Series, winning once. I also think the Twins were much more competitive in those series than most remember, and suffered from extraordinarily bad luck, something I wrote about this offseason.

But I also believe in the human element. Baseball players are not robots. We all find ourselves intimidated and overwhelmed by stressful situations and big moments at times. The players on those Twins teams surely weren’t immune, and as the years and losses piled up, so too may have feelings of dread and inevitability. What I think means little, but when two of those teams’ leaders, Torii Hunter and Michael Cuddyer, say essentially the same thing, the theory gains a bit more credibility.

I don’t believe the 2017 squad will be intimidated by the stage or the opponent, and it’s not just because, other than Joe Mauer, they weren’t around for those playoff series. They’re just too mentally tough. How many times do you remember them checking out after a big early-game deficit, or difficult loss? Seemingly all season, they’ve brushed off adversity and kept moving forward, as though the last inning, or game, or trade, never happened.

The Twins had about a 4% chance of making the playoffs, both at the beginning of the season and after the trade deadline, according to several projections. They’re the first team to make the playoffs after losing 100 games the year before, and perhaps the first team to make the playoffs after selling at the deadline. They’ll be heavy underdogs in New York as they stare down a top-3 offense, overpowering bullpen and menacing sellout crowd. For six months, though, they’ve defied huge odds to get where they are. What better team to defy the odds one more time, exorcise 15 years of demons, and finally slay the mighty Yankees?