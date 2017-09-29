Twins will try to get Jose Berrios in Friday in case relief work is needed for Wild Card game

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins have three more games to get their ducks in a row for Tuesday’s Wild Card game against the Yankees, the game that will determine whether or not their impressive season will continue or be finished.

And they’re taking every opportunity to get ready for that day.

Ervin Santana pitched 5 good innings Thursday against the Indians, but was pulled with fewer than 60 pitches to ensure that he’d be fully ready to start against the Yankees. Manager Paul Molitor rested basically every regular in the lineup that he could, leading to a loss for Minnesota’s ‘B’ lineup against the Indians.

The latest preparation involves young pitcher J.O. Berrios, who could be used in relief in the Wild Card game, if the situation calls for it.

Molitor said that Berrios could come on in relief of starter Kyle Gibson on Friday.

“There’s a good chance you’ll see Jose get in the game [Friday]. … I think that’s kind of something you can figure out, as the possibility of being on the roster Tuesday.”

Berrios has had a breakout season in his second year in the big leagues, with a 3.93 ERA in his 144 1/3 innings, and a 138:48 strikeout-to-walk ratio for the year. Before Friday, he’d never pitched out the bullpen in 39 MLB outings. But he had some experience doing that in high-pressure game of the World Baseball Classic while pitching for Puerto Rico.

With the Twins facing elimination at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, it makes sense for the team to have all of its options ready to go. The Twins have to be hoping for a good outing from Ervin Santana, but nothing is assured in the postseason and Minnesota would be wise to cover itself in the event that he has to leave the game earlier than expected.

Molitor said the Twins’ postseason roster for that game will include 10 or 11 pitchers, depending on whether or not Miguel Sano finds his way onto the roster.