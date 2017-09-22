Wetmore: Answers to your mailbag Twins questions: Gibson, Mauer, team MVP, and Smash Mouth

We opened up the floor for your social media questions, and answered them in the latest episode of the Touch ‘Em All podcast. Check that out on iTunes if you’re not already a subscriber. I also wanted to get some of these thoughts out in writing, since not everybody is going to listen to podcasts. (Plus, in my columns I don’t have to wait for Phil Mackey to finish talking to make my next point…)

Will they beat the Yankees in a one-game playoff? — Brendan Kennealy (@ExtraPaleMale) September 22, 2017

We both said yes…

Which Twins player has the most “Smash Mouth” songs on their phone? — James B. Terry (@terryjt1) September 21, 2017

This one caught me off guard. Phil said Joe Mauer. I think I picked Chris Gimenez. But Gimenez might have it on there for nostalgic purposes or maybe ironically.

At this point has Gibson surpassed Colon as the 3rd starter for this team? — Erik Santa (@ewsanta1) September 22, 2017

In my mind, he has. I think it only matters if you get past the Yankees and into the Division Series. He’ll pitch Friday night and then I’ve got him penciled in to pitch one more time on Wednesday, the 27th, but that assumes the Twins will choose to skip Adalberto Mejia’s next turn in the rotation. That’s far from certain, it’s just what I’d do at this point in the season.

The most important thing is that Ervin Santana currently is lined up to start the Wild Card game, likely against the Yankees in New York. I can’t think of a better guy to take the ball that day for the Twins. This Gibson thing only becomes an issue if the Twins find a way to win that game. Wouldn’t that be a fun debate to have at that time, though?

But for real, since Sano’s injury, who do you feel has stepped up the most in his absence? Buxton and Polanco have cooled off some… (1/2) — Trisha Stulz (@TwinsFanTrisha) September 22, 2017

Phil and I kicked around a couple names for this, and for me it’s been Joe Mauer. He’s been an absolute rock in their batting order, and I’m guessing he’ll win another Gold Glove this year, his first at his new position of first base. Other guys like Eddie Rosario and Brian Dozier also had great Augusts, and they need to be included in this discussion as well. What separates Buxton and Polanco, for me, is that they were two of the worst hitters in the big leagues before becoming two of the biggest reasons the Twins caught fire in August. I still like Polanco offensively more than I like him defensively; it’s hard not to like what Buxton’s game adds these days.

How do the Twins set up their rotation for the final Detroit series with the Wild Card game looming? — Joseph J Dolence (@jjdolence) September 22, 2017

This is speculation on my part but I’d skip Mejia until you absolutely need him again. That means the final day of September. So the Detroit series would be Berrios-Mejia-Colon, leaving Santana available for the possible Wild Card game on Oct. 3. The off day on Sept. 25 would allow them to skip Mejia and keep their other starters on standard rest. I’d take advantage of that, which gives you Colon-Gibson-Santna against the Indians next week.

Dozier mashed a ton of solo dingers this season.Twins don’t have prototypical leadoff man,or 3 hitter now.Should he move down? — BuntAnon (@TwinAnon) September 22, 2017

Don’t mess with it at this point. If Dozier likes hitting leadoff, just stick to it. I think we get too hung up on lineup construction sometimes (I’m guilty, too!). In general, put your good hitters at the top of the order and let them get on base and drive each other in. It’s a simple formula, but the lineup card has probably turned from a chore into a fun task for Paul Molitor lately. Dozier, Mauer, Buxton, Polanco, Rosario, even Kepler and Escobar and Grossman. There’s some upside all around, and a lot of the Twins’ hitters are performing really well right now. Just imagine what it would look like with a healthy Miguel Sano sitting there in the No. 3 spot…

Do you think Falvey is sandbagging this season because he wants to fire Molitor? He’s done nothing to help this team — Donnie Messerli (@DonnieMesserli) September 22, 2017

No, I don’t.

Will the twins make the playoffs? — Ellis Libby (@EllisLibby) September 22, 2017

Oh, there it is! I think so, yes.

Since Sano has been out who is your Twins MVP? You can only name one. — Doug Doescher (@DsrdDoescher) September 22, 2017

Buxton.

Lastly, someone on my Facebook page asked who will be the Twins closer next year, and if Tyler Duffey and Ryan Pressly will have to earn their way onto the team. In short – and this is a great question for more future columns, mailbags, and podcasts – I believe that the Twins ought to go outside the organization for their next closer. Trevor Hildenberger has been a great find in the bullpen, and right now, to varying degrees, I think you also trust Matt Belisle, Taylor Rogers and Alan Busenitz. Duffey won’t be expensive next year but Pressly could be getting there (through arbitration raises).

I don’t have my short list done yet, but I think the closer for 2018 is not currently on the 40-man roster.

Here’s the podcast if you want to check it out.

