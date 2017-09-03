Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Byron Buxton’s budding stardom has Twins in the race

MINNEAPOLIS – Byron Buxton put on a show in the final month of the season for a non-competitive Twins team last year. That team was probably looking for any glimmer of hope to cling to, and the sudden arrival on the scene for the team’s best prospect in more than a decade counted among the reasons to be optimistic.

Buxton closed an otherwise disappointing season by hitting .287/.357/.653 in September and October, with 9 home runs in 113 plate appearances. They were great numbers, and added to his already elite-level defense in center field, the Twins appeared to have a budding superstar on their hands. There were some lingering questions – swing-and-misses, perhaps some good fortune on balls put in play – but Buxton’s uber-prospect pedigree, in the eyes of a lot of people, washed away those concerns.

Then he struggled to start the year and we were left to wonder if September was just a mirage.

After two great months at the plate this year, it’s pretty safe to say that it wasn’t just an aberration. And while it’s still not certain where Buxton will settle, it sure seems that in status he’s closer to being a superstar than a bust.

With Buxton back in the Twins lineup over the weekend – and right in the middle of a run-scoring outburst — this column presents 5 thoughts on Buxton’s re-emergence.

1. Depending on who you ask, Buxton is either the Twins’ best player right now, or he’s on his way to earning that title.

Now, Brian Dozier, Miguel Sano, and recently, Joe Mauer, would have something to say about that. But let’s just look at Wins Above Replacement for a quick moment. According to the version of WAR used on Baseball Reference – bWAR — Buxton is already the Twins’ best player for this season, leading the pack with 4.4 WAR when you combine his top-shelf defense, base running and offensive value. Dozier’s second at 3.3 WAR. On FanGraphs, it’s a slightly different story. A primary reason for the disagreement both sites calculate a player’s defensive contributions in a different way. FanGraphs gives Dozier the edge – 3.4 fWAR to Buxton’s 2.8.

I should note, though, that it wasn’t that long ago that FanGraphs had Buxton hovering around 0.0 WAR, with his stellar defense at an important position more or less washing away his dreadful offensive output. Now, however you calculate the stat that attempts to summarize a player’s on-field value with one number, Buxton is surging.

He’s hitting .249/.310/.401 for the season, but that includes .338/.378/.596 across the past two calendar months.

Obviously, I don’t know if Buxton will keep up this pace at the plate. If he does it’s hard to imagine anybody in a Twins uniform matching his value.

2. The offense is nice but to me any conversation about Buxton’s value to the Twins should start with his speed and defense.

These are good offensive numbers. They’d look nice coming from any spot on the diamond, even a place like first base or designated hitter, where the bar for offensive production is set higher than it is at a position like catcher or center field. But throw those numbers up at a premium defensive position, especially one that you play exceptionally well, and you’re in the running for Most Valuable Player awards.

Buxton is currently second among outfielders with 24 Defensive Runs Saved, according to FanGraphs. He’s the fourth-best outfielder as measured by Ultimate Zone Rating. Neither metric should be taken with blind trust, I don’t think, but you watch Buxton play for a week and it’s plain to see he contributes value by the way he plays centerfield. He tracks down balls you wouldn’t expect an outfielder to get his glove on. His arm is also an asset, but the speed is what catches your eye.

3. Buxton’s getting better on the bases.

His top-of-the charts speed isn’t exclusive to his fielding. Buxton has continued to refine his base running approach. I’ve heard that behind the scenes, Buxton studies and tries to learn where he can gain an edge running the bases. Whereas I used to view Buxton as a guy who would steal some bases by virtue of being extremely fast, I’ve now come to view him as an improved runner who’s adding weapons like good reads and anticipation to his tool belt. That’s a potent combination for a guy clocked with the fastest sprint speed on the bases this year.

Buxton’s 24 steals currently rank 10th in the Majors, and he’s only been thrown out once. That exceptional efficiency swiping bags (96% success rate) is better than anybody with at least 10 stolen bases on the year. Any value that Buxton adds with a bat, just remember, builds on top of what he already adds with his speed, arm and glove.

4. There was a chance Buxton could have been demoted to the minor leagues earlier this season.

June 30 was Buxton’s 212th game in his MLB career. He had 250 plate appearances on the season. He was hitting a meager .195/.269/.283 with a high 31.9% strikeout rate this season. He was nearing the 700-plate-appearance threshold in his career, and there were very serious questions about his ability at 23 years old to deliver on the great potential that had been forecast for years. Outside of that excellent month of September 2016, it had been mostly bad news at the plate, although it’s fair to point out that Buxton was still very young for an everyday MLB regular.

My understanding is that there was discussion within the front office about demoting Buxton to the minor leagues when he was struggling earlier this season. That never happened for a couple of reasons, and they boil down to the fact that Buxton was a professional about not losing all his self-confidence and not quitting on the work it took to climb his way out of the deep hole he’d dug for himself. The run that he’s on right now is impressive any way you slice it, but it’s even more improbable against the backdrop that he was almost sent down before breaking out.

5. We’re still only talking about roughly 150 plate appearances, so there’s still a ways to go that this hot streak is the real Buxton.

He’s striking out a lot less often these days, though, which is one of the most encouraging signs amid his offensive breakout.

In the final month of last season, Buxton put up good numbers, including 9 home runs. But he also struck out in 33.6% of his plate appearances. On its own that may not be that big of a problem, although Buxton isn’t exactly the type of all-or-nothing slugger who can happily sacrifice all those strikeouts in exchange for 40 home runs. And if he was still having problems diagnosing a pitcher’s plan of attack – and then also struggling to make contact with enough pitches – it wouldn’t exactly suggest inevitable success.

In his current stretch dating back to July 1, Buxton has fanned in 35 of his 151 trips to the plate (23.2%). That’s a big improvement from his earlier months. And even from his big September last season.

Month Plate Appearances K% BB% Soft-hit% wOBA April 78 37.2% 11.5% 35.9% .211 May 80 31.3% 8.8% 20.8% .306 June 93 28.0% 6.5% 19.7% .231 July 35 22.9% 11.4% 8.7% .421 August 116 23.3% 4.3% 10.8% .400

Source: FanGraphs.com.

I think the fact that he’s not striking out as often coupled with the fact that his numbers have taken off and he’s making a lot less soft contact is an encouraging trend for the talented center fielder.

Establishing whether Buxton’s current numbers are sustainable, though, would require some more work. To make an educated guess about that, we’d want to try to figure out if his surge on the stats sheet is based on skill – and not because of some good luck. For that, we’d want to dig down on factors like his exit velocity month by month, and I’d also want to know if his plate discipline has improved over the course of the year. (Is he chasing fewer pitches outside the strike zone? Is he swinging and making hard contact when he gets a pitch to his liking inside the strike zone?) Anecdotally, it seems like he has made those improvements, but I don’t have the specific data to back up that claim.

