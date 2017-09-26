Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: Close to clinching, some thoughts on Twins postseason roster

With the Twins on the verge of clinching a postseason berth, they’ve got some housekeeping to take care of. They’re already on track to have Ervin Santana pitch the Wild Card game next Tuesday, so that’s the first order of business already handled. They should also give a breather to guys like Brian Dozier, Joe Mauer, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler. Clinch first, then figure out rest schedules after that.

They’ll also have to finalize their postseason roster, which makes for a fun time of year. Not for everyone, of course. Inevitably, somebody who believes he should be on the postseason roster will be left off as a preferential decision over strategy.

Here are a few of my thoughts on the postseason roster for the Minnesota Twins.

1. What did other teams do?

I wanted to let recent history inform me a little bit here. After studying the current makeup of the club, I had my hunch as to how I’d assemble a roster for the Wild Card game. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t way off, though, so I looked toward the 2015 and 2016 American League Wild Card teams and how they built their one-game roster. (Note: Teams that win the Wild Card game can reset their roster for the Division Series.)

The 2016 Blue Jays had 10 pitchers (including 3 starters and a long guy) and 15 position players , including 2 catchers. The Orioles that year had 10 pitchers (2 reserve starters: Ubaldo Jimenez and Dylan Bundy) and 15 position players (2 catchers). Don’t remind O’s manager Buck Showalter that one of those pitchers was one of the best relievers in baseball, Zach Britton, who went unused as the Orioles lost a game in extra innings.

The 2015 Astros had 9 pitchers (2 starters) and 16 position players (2 catchers, including Jason Castro). The Yankees that year had 9 pitchers (3 starters, including Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino) and 16 position players (3 catchers, including John Ryan Murphy).

The basic lesson from these four teams is about what I’d expected. You don’t need to bring all of your starters along for the ride. With the luxury of 25 roster spots, though, you want to make sure you have enough pitching in reserve so that you don’t get in trouble in the case of a short start or an extra-inning game.

2. Let’s start with the starters.

For position players, this should be fairly simple.

Catcher- Jason Castro

First Base- Joe Mauer

Second Base- Brian Dozier

Shortstop- Jorge Polanco

Third Base- Eduardo Escobar

Designated Hitter- Robbie Grossman

Left Field- Eddie Rosario

Center Field- Byron Buxton

Right Field- Max Kepler

Locked-in backups:

C- Chris Gimenez

1B/DH- Kennys Vargas

IF- Ehire Adrianza

OF- Zach Granite

I’ve heard people debating the merit of guys like Vargas and Granite, but to me it’s really simple. The size of the roster allows you to have a guy like Vargas, who can pinch hit and hit a home run, as well as a guy like Granite, who can pinch-run late in games, and whom you should trust to back up all three outfield positions.

Total so far: 13.

3. Which pitchers are you definitely bringing?

Well, let’s start with Tuesday’s likely starter, Ervin Santana. You’re obviously counting on some innings from him. You also have to build the rest of your one-game pitching staff to protect against the risk that he might not go deep into the game. So I think the right call is to have at least 3 starters on the roster, which is similar to each of the past 4 A.L. Wild Card teams mentioned earlier.

The locks, for me, would be Santana, J.O. Berrios and Kyle Gibson. Berrios and Gibson might not be on regular rest to pitch a full starter’s load of innings. But in an absolute pinch, I think you’d rather ask them to throw a couple of innings on a bullpen day, rather than turn to the 8th-most trusted reliever in an extra-inning game.

On the bullpen, it’s been clear for a little while that manager Paul Molitor has a pecking order of bullpen arms. Just look at the way he uses his relievers when the Twins are up by a run or two late in games—and look at the guys he asks to pitch when the Twins are down 5 in the middle innings. The way I read the situation, the Twins are high on Matt Belisle, Trevor Hildenberger, lefty Taylor Rogers and Alan Busenitz as the trusted late-game quartet. So let’s for sure start with those guys. And then I think the Twins likely would include the electric but sometimes erratic Ryan Pressly, as well as the next lefty in the bullpen, Buddy Boshers.

Total so far: 22.

4. No Sano.

One guy you probably won’t have to factor in for the Wild Card roster is Miguel Sano. His late-August stress reaction injury in his shin might turn out to be season-ending. There was some fear in the clubhouse of that reality at the time it happened, but from the front office and the manager’s chair, there was a sense of optimism that it was possible Sano – and the Twins — would catch a break and the big guy would be able to work his way back into the lineup.

At this point, that doesn’t appear likely to happen soon. The last I’ve heard, Sano has been unable to get through hitting and on-field running without experiencing some soreness and swelling the following day. And then there’s the uncomfortable reality that for a guy who already featured a great deal of swing-and-miss as part of his powerful offensive arsenal, how realistic is it to expect that he’ll be ready to face postseason pitching even with a leg at or near 100% healthy?

It’s a tough blow for the Twins, and for Sano. But it hasn’t slowed down Minnesota’s offense anywhere near as much as you might think. The Twins lost their best hitter, and yet they’ve still been one of the best offenses in baseball in the second half of the season. Eduardo Escobar won’t make you forget about Sano by any means, but his power surge has helped keep the offense humming, as stars like Joe Mauer and Brian Dozier, and young players like Byron Buxton, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Polanco have powered the team almost all the way to the postseason.

5. Borderline cases.

There were several players on the current roster that I eliminated almost immediately, at least for the one-game Wild Card scenario. I don’t think relievers Gabriel Moya or Michael Tonkin will pitch for the Twins in the postseason, and I don’t know what role you’d find this year for depth pitchers like Aaron Slegers and Nik Turley. And Niko Goodrum had a good season in the minor leagues and adds as much positional flexibility as anybody. I considered him for this roster, but chose instead to get another pitcher on the staff instead of a bench player that might not factor into the action.

So after picking the starters, relievers, and position players that I knew I’d want to include, I had 3 roster spots left to hand out.

I gave one spot to Mitch Garver, because he provides added catcher insurance, and he could be a pinch-hitting option late in the game. He hasn’t been used much in the Majors, but his minor league numbers were strong and I think he has a future with this team.

With two spots left there are 5 players I haven’t mentioned yet: Adalberto Mejia, Bartolo Colon, Dillon Gee, Glen Perkins, John Curtiss and Tyler Duffey. I’m taking out Curtiss for this exercise, since the Twins haven’t really used him in big spots in the Majors this year. Gee has been a long reliever for the most part, except for when he briefly was a starter. He’s only pitched once after the 6th inning for the Twins this season, and since I’ve included extra starters as optional length, I left Gee off the roster. He hasn’t given up a run since Sept. 1, so I could see including him on a Division Series roster if you think you need the protection.

September wasn’t a great month for Duffey, but I think he’s a guy you could see on the Wild Card roster. 20 of his 53 appearances this year have come with the Twins holding a 1- or 2-run lead, or in tie games.

The final spot gave me some trouble. I tried to decide between Colon, Perkins, Mejia and Goodrum. If we followed the mold from the past 4 A.L. Wild Card teams, it would have been Goodrum. If the Twins wanted to reward a veteran who worked his way back from a significant surgery, Perkins would be the guy. If they wanted to reward Colon for his contributions to the postseason appearance, he could be a consideration. But I don’t think this should be about feel-good stories. Every decision should be made with winning one as the primary factor.

I think Mejia fits the bill here. Sure, it’s unconventional to have 4 starting pitchers on the roster for a one-game playoff. Some teams in the past have employed a lefty starter as bullpen insurance – like the Blue Jays with Francisco Liriano last year, who won the game against the Orioles in extra innings. I don’t know what to expect from Mejia in a short relief stint at this point in the season. But if you want three lefties on the Wild Card roster, I think he’s the next logical choice after Rogers and Boshers.

This roster has 11 pitchers and 14 position players. That’s heavy on the pitching side, but given the starting lineup of position players for the Twins, and the capable backups at each position, I think it’s the right play for the current construction of their roster.

