Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: With his glove and his bat, Joe Mauer has been great this year for the Twins

The Twins wouldn’t be where they are today — within a few games of clinching an improbably postseason berth — if it wasn’t for Joe Mauer.

True, the same can be said of at least a half-dozen Twins players on the current roster. Mauer and Glen Perkins are the only two players that were in a Twins uniform the last time the team was in a position to play meaningful games in October.

This is the best Mauer’s been since 2013, his last great season—the one that ended early when a concussion brought a premature finish to his season and also forced him out from behind the plate. This season, the oldest Twins position player is hitting .307/.384/.421, which is within spitting distance of his career batting numbers: .308/.391/.444.

He’s a shoo-in for the Twins Hall of Fame. The other Hall of Fame, the bigger one, is a stickier conversation, and that’s for another day. It looked a year ago like Mauer’s body would force him to quietly fade into the sunset in the final two seasons of his megacontract, which runs through next year. Now, with the postseason approaching and the Twins increasingly likely to be part of it, Mauer has turned back the clock.

Especially lately, as the Twins have been without star slugger Miguel Sano, Mauer’s been excellent at doing his part to pick up the slack. He had 3 hits on Aug. 10, so I’m going to cheat and use that as the first day of his hot streak, cherry-picking a day to make his stats looks as impressive as possible. Dating back to that Aug. 10 game, Mauer’s hitting .388/.430/.527, and the Twins have been one of the best offenses in baseball.

Here’s a mess of interesting Joe Mauer stats and observations.

1. His defense at first base has been exceptional this season.

He makes three types of players that catch your attention. The first is saving his infield teammates from throwing errors. He’s got 24 scoops this season, according to FanGraphs, and while you expect your first baseman to make scoops, you don’t necessarily expect that he’ll make all of them. Mauer’s also been really good at the diving-stop plays, judging which balls are within his range, and then sure-handedly picking them up for outs, often making the play look routine even though it’s not. Lastly, he’s been really impressive hunting fly balls in foul territory and tracking them down for outs. In my personal opinion — and yes, I’ve watched Mauer more than other first basemen so there’s probably some bias baked in here — Mauer should win the American League Gold Glove award.

2. He’s hitting the ball hard again.

FanGraphs.com tracks the rate of “hard” contact, and Mauer’s made a big jump forward this year, after he made weaker contact the past three years–statistically and anecdotally.

Mauer’s making hard contact 36.7% of the time, per FanGraphs, and that’s up from 31.3% last ear. The year before he was at 29.8% and the year before that 28.0%. It’s not just the rate of hard contact. He’s smoking the ball this year, and especially lately. Although it used to be the norm, we haven’t seen an extended run like this from Mauer in years.

When Mauer connects with a pitch and sends it into fair territory, those balls leave his bat at an average speed of 90.1 mph. His average exit velocity is 2nd on the Twins, according to Baseball Savant, behind only Miguel Sano (92.8 mph). He ranks 31st in baseball in that category, nestled in between Robinson Cano and Ryan Braun.

3. He’s a great hitter with 2 strikes.

For this factoid, I owe a tip of the cap to the fine folks at Twins Radio, who pointed out that Mauer has more 2-strike hits than anybody in baseball. Here’s the leaderboard entering Sunday, which Mauer led with 77 two-strike hits, before he added another in Sunday’s win.

Anecdotally it adds up. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a hitter more comfortable taking strike one if he doesn’t like the pitch. The way it’s always been explained to me is that you’ve got to be really comfortable hitting with 2 strikes if you’re willing to routinely let Strike 1 go by without offering. If you’re pitching on another team facing Joe Mauer this year, and you get ahead of him in the count 0-2 … he’s still been a .318 hitter.

With guys on base this year, Mauer’s hit .319/.425/.446. With teammates in scoring position, he’s upped that to .331/.461/.466. Versus lefties, versus righties, it hardly matters. He’s one of the most clutch hitters on the Twins this year.

Maybe this shouldn’t be surprising, but it caught me off guard. When Joe Mauer gets ahead in the count, he’s hard to beat. When he’s ahead of the pitcher this season, he’s hitting .290/.481/.420, according to Baseball Reference. A .481 on-base percentage is incredible. So the lesson to opposing hitters is simple: Don’t fall behind in the count.

4. He’s climbing up the franchise leaderboards.

He’s scored more runs in a Twins uniform than the great Rod Carew. He has more hits than the great Tony Oliva. And sometime next year, he’ll have a chance to surpass the great Harmon Killebrew in the number of times reaching base.

Last month I wrote about Mauer’s pursuit of the Killer. Killebrew reached base 3,072 times in his Twins career, excluding his Senators and Royals days. Mauer had 2 more hits Sunday, which pushes his on-base total to 2,891 with the Twins. And over the past four seasons, Mauer’s averaged getting on base 206 times a year, injuries all included. If he stays healthy, he’ll have a real shot at tracking down Killebrew before his contract expires at the end of the 2018 season.

5. Mauer’s on track for the fourth-most games in his career.

He played in 137th game of the year on Sunday, a blowout win against the lowly Detroit Tigers. I’d expect the Twins to clinch a postseason berth sometime early this week, and once that happens, I think you can safely rest guys like Mauer, Brian Dozier, Byron Buxton and a few others. Maybe give Mauer a couple DH days or something like that. Still, with 7 games to go, Mauer will probably wind up with at least 141 games, and he’s only topped that total 3 times: 2008, 2012, 2015.

A grain of salt is needed here: Mauer was a catcher for much of his career, and catchers need more days off than other position players. But his bat was so good that he wound up as the Twins’ DH for a lot of the days that he didn’t put the gear on. Still, for a guy who seems to always be fighting his legs, knees and back to stay in the lineup, it’s impressive to have that kind of season at 34 years old. (He might have been in line to for his second-most games if not for a back injury that landed him on the DL in July, forcing him from at least 6 games. But we won’t assign points for ‘would-be’ durability here.)

The durability and games-played mark is surprising in light of offseason talk about how manager Paul Molitor might look to find ways to sit Mauer on occasion. Not just to keep the veteran first baseman healthy, but also to shield him from some tough left-handed starting pitchers, since his numbers against lefties took a big dive last year. Indeed, there was some of that earlier this season, with Mauer on the bench against a good lefty. But you shouldn’t have to worry about that matchup problem in the postseason. Mauer’s basically erased that concern with his play this year.

Against lefties, Mauer’s hitting .305/.366/.375 this year, compared with his .308/.389/.437 against right-handed pitchers. I’m guessing you’d definitely go to battle with Mauer against a lefty over a guy like Kennys Vargas at first base–especially since you can rest Mauer a little bit over the season’s final week.

Mauer bristled a bit when I asked him about the “part-time player” designation during spring training this year. He said on a February day in front of his corner clubhouse stall in Fort Myers that his goal is to win games, and added that “when I’m on the field, we have a better chance of doing that. If they feel that’s not the case, that’s baseball. But I think I do and I think a lot of people around here think that we probably have a better chance of winning if I’m on the field.”

The reaction from his critics at the time was, to paraphrase, ‘OK, so go prove it.’

Mauer has proved it this year. He’ll always have critics because of his $23 million salary.

This season, though, the Twins’ first baseman has backed up those spring comments, he’s helped propel the Twins to a likely postseason appearance, and he could win another Gold Glove, this one at his new position.

If challenged in February to script the most optimistic season for Mauer, it’s hard to imagine we’d have come up with that last paragraph.

