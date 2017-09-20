Wetmore’s 5 thoughts: This is why the Yankees wouldn’t be a fun matchup in October

If the Twins make it to the postseason, I’m guessing there won’t be too much hand-wringing from the team’s fanbase, because… Hey! You’re playing in October one year after losing 103 baseball games. That feat would be every bit as impressive as it was improbable.

We saw this week, though, as the Twins were swept in New York, why you might not want any part of playing the Yankees in October.

This column presents 5 thoughts the Yankees would make a difficult postseason matchup for Minnesota. (But really, it provides us an excuse to get out some thoughts about where the Twins are at in a year that seemed unlikely to include so much postseason chatter this late in the season.)

1. Luis Severino is really good.

The Twins got to Severino on Wednesday, and that’s an encouraging sign in an otherwise disappointing loss. Severino’s been so good for the Yankees this year that manager Joe Girardi has shuffled the deck to try to make a run at the Red Sox. He’s hoping his ace can make two more starts this season, instead of the one more he had on his ticket when the Yankees originally submitted his work order.

In a one-game series, starting rotation depth means next to nothing. All it takes is one top-shelf starter to tilt the odds in your favor.

First, a little bad news on that front. Then we’ll get to the relative good news.

Severino is just 23 years old, but he’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year. Entering Wednesday’s start, he had a 2.93 ERA in 184 1/3 innings this season. He’s a menace when it comes to strikeouts–he’s racked up 218 of them in his 184 innings, with an exceptional strikeout rate of 29.2%. He ranks 8th in baseball in terms of starter ERA this season, and in the second half of the season, only Corey Kluber and Justin Verlander have been better. That’s not exactly the kind of pitcher you want to face in a winner-take -all Wild Card playoff game.

Oh, and then there’s this.

Luis Severino, “Get Me Over” 100mph First Pitch Fastball. pic.twitter.com/6rQovGPjgW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 20, 2017

I’m not sure how much I trust the radar gun they were showing on TV this series, but the point remains that Severino’s fastball is turbo-charged.

Now, how about some good news?

For one thing, while Kennys Vargas looked impressed by that velocity — even while just taking a first-pitch fastball for a strike — later in the plate appearance he singled and then scored a run.

Severino only got to 3 innings against the Twins, actually, and they scored 3 runs on 5 hits and a walk. It’s possible he was pulled just to avoid over-exposing him against a team that he may face in about 2 weeks with New York’s postseason life on the line. It’s also possible that it was just time to go to the bullpen after the young ace labored through a strenuous 3rd inning, which included a beauty of an at-bat by Joe Mauer, a 13-pitch RBI single in which Severino and catcher Gary Sanchez had no answers for the Twins’ DH.

Still, Severino has been awesome in the second half, and you’d probably rather avoid him in the playoffs if given the choise. Here’s some more good news: the Twins could get that opportunity.

Girardi switched up his starting rotation to have Severino face the Twins, on the chance that he could pitch twice more for the Yankees instead of just one more time. That would be a boost to the slim hopes the Yankees currently have of catching the Red Sox in the American League East. But it could also mean Severino pitching Sept. 30, and therefor being unavailable to start the Wild Card game on regular rest.

In that way, maybe the Yankees’ pursuit of the Red Sox in their division cold be a good thing for the Twins.

2. Aaron Judge has the power to change a series.

In the first half of the season, Judge was the talk of baseball. He was the best young player, and his Ruthian power had some folks wondering if he’d be the next face of baseball. The second half hasn’t been nearly as kind to the Yankees rookie slugger, as far as gaudy numbers go. He’s still on track to have the best season of any rookie in Yankees history.

1st half 2nd half HR 30 14 K % 29.8% 33.3% AVG .329 .201 OBP .448 .363 SLG .691 .435 wOBA .466 .340 wRC+ 196 110

Source: FanGraphs.com

Those numbers were pulled before he hit another home run against the Twins on Wednesday. Take a look at the last column. Weighted Runs Created Plus is designed to scale so that 100 is exactly average. So a 196 wRC+ means that stat measured Judge as 96% better than the league average in the first half. During his second-half slump, meanwhile, he’s only been 10% better than the league-average hitter. First-world problems.

My point here is just that in a one-game series, 4 or 5 plate appearances from Judge will put stress on a pitching staff. Whether or not he’s scuffling, Judge has the power to change a game, and in this case, a series.

3. Are you kidding me with that bullpen?

I won’t linger on this point, although it’s the primary reason I wouldn’t want to face the Yankees in a postseason series of any length.

I know that Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances have resemebled humans at times this year. And yet, that’s a scary looking bullpen. If you’ve got to beat New York in one 9-inning game with the season on the line, you’d better score some runs on the starting pitcher.

You’ve got Chapman and Betances, but don’t forget about midseason acquisitions David Robertson, Tommy Kahnle, oh, and Chad Green and Adam Warren. Girardi can play matchups or he can just give everybody an inning and ask for 3 innings out of his starter. Not that I think he’ll do that. If the Yankees find a way to march through another October and get to the World Series, I’m guessing that Super Bullpen will be a big reason why.

4. The Twins probably have the better lineup right now, but the Yankees have a good one.

The Bronx Bombers outscored the Twins 18-6 in their 3-game series. I wouldn’t take that as an indication that the Yankees have the better lineup. In a vacuum I’d take the Twins, actually.

Those Yankees hitters are no slouches, though. This season, they rank 5th in home runs as a team (219), second in runs scored (800), and third in team Weighted On-Base Average (.333). For the sake of comparison, Miguel Sano finished last season with a .334 wOBA.

So that’s a tough draw for Ervin Santana — or whichever Twins starter would be asked to pitch that potential Wild Card game on Oct. 3. My guess would be Santana, and he’s currently lined up to make that start.

5. Will the Twins have Miguel Sano back?

It doesn’t look good at this point, but Kevin Garnett told us in 2008 that anything is possible, so who knows.

You don’t necessarily need him if you’re the Twins. The lineup, in general, has been pretty good without him thanks to some great contributions from Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco, Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier and Eddie Rosario.

If we’re being realistic, I’d take it as a discouraging sign that a stress reaction hasn’t allowed Sano to get out of a soft walking boot more than a month later, and with less than two weeks to go before a possible postseason appearance, he still hasn’t reported marked progress. He’s actually gotten into some baseball activity, but to my knowledge, Sano is yet to take a round of batting practice and run without feeling sore or experiencing swelling the next day.

Let’s say the shin that’s held him out of the lineup since Aug. 19 is wondrously healed tomorrow. How prepared would Sano be to take back over his regular spot in the batting order? Is a month away from MLB pitching enough to accumulate significant rust? Without the benefit of a minor league rehab stint or instructional league, would Sano be able to work his way back into game shape and timing just by swinging a bat against some extra Twins relief pitchers in a simulated game?

Having been around him a little bit, I’d expect that Sano is doing everything that he can to get back in time. I’m just not sure that there’s anything the Twins can do to ensure that happens.

