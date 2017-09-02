Will the Twins make another move to replace Dillon Gee in their starting rotation?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins offense narrowly missed finishing a comeback victory in the 9th inning, and so Dillon Gee took the loss in what could turn out to be his final start this year for the Twins.

Manager Paul Molitor said after Friday’s game that he’d have to sleep on the decision about whether Gee would get his next turn in the rotation, which is not exactly a vote of confidence for a guy who’s basically been start-to-start with his hold on a rotation spot. Gee pitched 2 2/3 innings Friday and gave up 5 earned runs on 6 hits and 3 walks — he struggled with a couple different pitches, and he said that his fastball command wasn’t there Friday.

The Twins have used an incredible 16 starters this season, and there’s at least a month left to be played. Based on their current schedule, the Twins will need a starter for Wednesday’s game against the Rays, and Molitor wasn’t ready to say that it would be Gee.

It’s not a knock on Gee, who has been solid with the Twins in a hybrid role. He entered the game with a 3.18 ERA in 22 2/3 innings for the Twins this season, including 3 starts. His third and fourth starts didn’t go so well, though, and the Twins are in the thick of a race for the postseason. Every game the rest of the way is critical, even if the Twins have one of the easiest remaining schedules among American League contenders.

So what are their other options?

Adalberto Mejia pitched a few good innings in a rehab outing the other day, but he’s scheduled to make another start Monday in the minor leagues before the Twins will consider activating him.

Hector Santiago was just transferred to he 60-day disabled list, but that could be merely procedural. Molitor said Friday that it’s premature to consider Santiago’s season finished.

Stephen Gonsalves is one of the top pitching prospects in the organization and has reached Triple-A Rochester, but he’s not on the 40-man roster, and his latest outing wasn’t great. He pitched in relief of Mejia on Wednesday — his first time this season pitching out of the bullpen — and he gave up 4 runs in 2/3 of an inning.

Aaron Slegers was impressive in his MLB debut on the mound, and he had a decent outing Friday night for Triple-A Rochester (6 2/3 innings, 3 earned runs, 10 strikeouts and 1 walk). He’d be in line to make a Wednesday start, and he’s already on the 40-man roster. Given his recent performances, his roster status, and the timing of the Twins’ need, I think Slegers could make a lot of sense for Minnesota.

David Hurlbut piched 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball on Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. He’s had a nice year in the minors and he could pitch Wednesday with an extra day of rest, but he’s not on the 40-man roster.

Nik Turley is a long reliever in their bullpen right now, but it’d be a little surprising to see the Twins ask him to go back to starting, after he’s done a little of both this year in the Majors and minor leagues.

Felix Jorge filled in earlier this year for the big club, but his latest outing in the minors was on Monday, which would make the timing difficlut to line up — and he was tagged for 5 runs in 4 innings.

If the other four pitchers — Ervin Santana, J.O. Berrios, Bartolo Colon and Kyle Gibson — remain effective and on schedule, the Twins should be OK for the rest of the starts until their next off day, Monday, Sept. 11.

Friday vs. KC: (Gee)

Saturday vs. KC: Gibson

Sunday vs. KC: Santana

Monday @ TB: Berrios

Tuesday @TB: Colon

Wednesday @TB: ???

Thursday @ KC: Gibson

Friday @KC: Santana

Saturday @ KC: Berrios

Sunday @ KC: Colon

Monday OFF

Mejia could rejoin the Twins, perhaps even in the rotation, sometime next week. But it would be surprising if he pitched just a couple of innings Monday and then was asked to throw again Wednesday, especially considering that he’s coming off an injury. I think that if the Twins were to move Gee back to the bullpen and look for a replacement, Slegers is as good a guess as anyone on this list.