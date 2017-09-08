Why yes, the Twins are having a tribute night to Big Sexy, Bartolo Colon

You had to know this was coming, right? The Twins will pay tribute to Bartolo Colon next Friday, Sept. 15.

You are cordially invited to an evening with Big Sexy! https://t.co/2KS4ruHUGw pic.twitter.com/xi0HL8GKU9 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 8, 2017

I get it that everybody likes to root for a guy who’s 44 years old and would not be mistaken for a professional athlete if you ran into him at the supermarket. But don’t let the novelty or the ‘Big Sexy’ nickname overshadow the fact that Colon has pitched great since joining the Twins.

In 10 starts with the Twins, Colon has a 3.94 ERA, and a 38:11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. That’s incredible to me considering he had an 8.14 ERA before Atlanta cut him loose earlier this year. He signed a minor league deal with Minnesota, then got called up in short order and has proceeded to keep the Twins afloat in the American League Wild Card race. Oh, and he’s basically doing it with one pitch.

So celebrate Big Sexy night at Target Field, and laugh about it with your friends if you want. Just don’t forget that the Twins probably aren’t in a race for the postseason without Colon’s improbably stability.