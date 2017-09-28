Zulgad: Criticism to credit: Five who got heat then but deserve kudos now

Total System Failure.

Those were the words Twins owner Jim Pohlad used when discussing his team’s meltdown with Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins in May 2016.

It’s not that Pohlad’s words weren’t accurate, or fitting, but it still brought plenty of ridicule for the owner of a franchise that was in the midst of yet another losing season.

The season of Total System Failure would end with the July ouster of general manager Terry Ryan and a franchise-record 103 losses.

The Twins appeared to be a mess and the feeling was that new chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine would have plenty of work to do to get the team back on track.

It took one season.

The Twins clinched the second wild card spot in the American League on Wednesday night when the Chicago White Sox eliminated the Los Angeles Angels.

In retrospect, five people who received plenty of criticism now deserve their share of credit. That list includes …

Jim Pohlad

The owner met with a group of reporters after firing Ryan and said nobody in the Twins’ baseball operation was safe except for manager Paul Molitor. This drew quizzical looks from those who didn’t understand how the manager of what was to be a 103-loss team could be safe.

But Pohlad wasn’t done.

Scoggins asked him if he studied other teams’ organizational structures to see how they operate. “Yes I have,” he said. “I’ve gone through all the media guides and looked at titles and structures and the emerging trends of president of baseball operations or whatever. Yes, I’ve studied that.”

The image of Pohlad thumbing through media guides didn’t exactly instill confidence in fans and sounded rather archaic, if not comical.

Wolves owner Glen Taylor, whose team’s playoff drought had hit 12 consecutive seasons at the time, long had been considered the most ineffective owner in Minnesota sports. By the time the summer of 2016 came to a close Pohlad had surpassed Taylor in this area.

Whether Pohlad stumbled across Falvey and Levine’s names while studying the Cleveland and Texas media guides (unlikely), or someone else identified them (much more likely), Pohlad still owns the team that is now headed to the playoffs.

Paul Molitor

The manager kept the Twins in the playoff race until the final weekend during his first season as manager in 2015, but that success was forgotten as things spiraled down the drain last year.

This was said many times in 2016: A manager can’t survive a 103 loss season. It’s just not possible.

Not only did Molitor survive, he was guaranteed he would return. That seemed ridiculous.

Why force the new head of baseball operations to retain a manager if he didn’t want him? Especially since Molitor would be entering the final season of his contract and firing him would have been easy.

A year later, the big question is when will Molitor receive a contract extension?

Brian Dozier

The second baseman received heat on the “Mackey & Judd” show for his comments after the Twins dealt starter Jaime Garcia shorty after acquiring the veteran starter.

Dozier voicing his frustration was annoying because the Twins had not played good baseball after the All-Star break and he also wasn’t helping all that much.

“If you’re not happy, do something about it, Brian,” was the refrain of the two hosts.

Well, guess what? Dozier did something about it and more.

Since Aug. 1, Dozier has hit .297/.390/.575 with 16 home runs and 38 RBIs in 53 games. Through July, he was hitting .247/.329/.438 with 17 home runs and 52 RBIs in 96 games.

That production is a big reason why Dozier is headed to the playoffs for the first time in his career. It’s also why his critics are giving him credit for shutting them up.

Joe Mauer

Whether it was concussions, the wear and tear from catching or just aging, Mauer appeared to be washed up entering the 2017 season.

The three-time American League batting champion hadn’t hit .300 in three years and his transition to first base hadn’t gone as well as many expected. Mauer had weeks where he hit the ball like his old self but for the most part he was hitting weak fly balls to the opposite field.

The Mauer fatigue had become so great that fans went from bashing him for making $23 million per season to breathing a sigh of relief that his contract would be up after the 2018 season.

Molitor, though, had a plan for giving Mauer set days off and Mauer began to look like the old Joe at the plate. He also has turned himself into an outstanding first baseman who should win his first Gold Glove at the position.

Mauer is completing his 14th season and is 34 years old. Next season could very well be it for him but the anxiousness of many (including me) to push him out the door is gone.

Terry Ryan/Bill Smith

There was a time not long ago when the former general manager basically had the guarantee of a “lifetime contract” from Pohlad.

Ryan had stepped down after the 2007 season but returned for the 2012 season after two losing years under Bill Smith, who had been Ryan’s handpicked successor.

In many ways, the game had passed Ryan by when it came to his second stint. A baseball lifer and a guy who loved to scout, Ryan never seemed very comfortable with the analytics and philosophies that so many young executives embraced.

While Falvey and Levine brought new ideas to the organization and continue to make changes, Ryan and Smith (who drafted or signed some of the key players on this roster) deserve credit for acquiring much of the Twins’ current talent.