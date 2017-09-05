Zulgad: Vilified no more: Joe Mauer takes a swing at critics with bounce back season

The vitriol directed at Joe Mauer by Minnesota sports fans for many years seemed to have turned to apathy by last winter. A countdown had begun on the mammoth eight-year, $184 million contract the St. Paul native signed in March 2010.

Mauer, coming off a 2016 season in which the three-time American League batting champion had hit a career-low .261, would collect $23 million in each of the next two seasons and then disappear. That was if the Twins’ new baseball bosses, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine, didn’t decide to pay Mauer to go away.

It had gotten that bad.

That’s what makes Mauer’s re-emergence one of the better story lines for a franchise that has had plenty of good ones to pick from in 2017. The Twins have rebounded from being 103-loss disaster a year ago and the 34-year-old Mauer has gone from being a near non-factor to an important contributor.

Mauer went 1-for-4 in the Twins’ 11-4 loss at Tampa Bay on Monday, extending his hitting streak to 13 games and leaving him with a team-leading average of .302/.382/.416 with six home runs and 56 runs batted in. He went 4-for-4 on Saturday against Kansas City to raise his batting average to .303, the first time Mauer had been above .300 this late in a season since 2013.

There was a time when it was a given that Mauer would be above .300 hitter, but that hasn’t been true since his average dipped to .277 in 2014.

Mauer would go weeks, and occasionally a month, in recent seasons when he would hit the ball with authority and it appeared as if the old Joe might be back, but that would be followed by lengthy periods of grounders to second and weak fly outs to left.

The mantra of “What’s wrong with Joe?” eventually turned to “Same old Joe,” as frustration turned to resignation. Mauer hit only .146 over his final 20 starts of 2016 after suffering a strained right quadriceps while running the bases against Atlanta in mid-August.

While the rise of Mauer’s average is encouraging, it’s only part of the story and it might not be the most impressive one. Mauer also has turned himself into a Gold Glove-caliber first baseman.

Mauer won the award three times (2008-2010) as a catcher, but he was forced to give up that position after the 2013 season because of concussion issues. Because Mauer had been so good behind the plate, an incorrect assumption was made that he would be a standout at first base.

While Mauer certainly wasn’t a train wreck, he also didn’t do anything that stood out and it did not appear as if he had worked particularly hard to make himself into a success.

That has changed this season as Mauer has made a variety of highlight-reel worthy plays at first base.

On Sunday, he dug out a throw from third baseman Eduardo Escobar for the second out of the third inning against Kansas City – Mauer has made that play look routine this year — and made an outstanding catch to end the sixth inning, racing toward the first base seats with his back to the infield before reaching into the stands and grabbing Mike Moustakas’ pop foul.

Mauer’s Ultimate Zone Rating of 5.9 is the best among American League first baseman – only San Francisco’s Brandon Belt has a better UZR rating (7.7) – and his defensive runs saved above average of seven is second in the AL to Boston’s Mitch Moreland.

Moreland, then with Texas, was the Gold Glove winner at first base in the AL last season in part because he led the league in UZR at the position. Moreland beat out the Royals’ Eric Hosmer, who won the award in 2015.

Although errors are no longer considered to be the important barometer they once were when it comes to measuring fielding success, Mauer has been charged with only one this season. That came on Aug. 4, when he dropped a foul pop up against Texas at Target Field. Mauer’s last error before that came on July 6 … of 2016. That meant he went 119 games and 1,037 chances between miscues.

The Twins played their 137 game of the season on Monday and Mauer appeared in his 118th game. Mauer’s durability has been questioned on many occasions but he has remained mostly healthy this season. He missed six games in July because of a lower-back strain that landed him on the 10-day disabled list but that was his first time on the DL since August 2014.

Twins manager Paul Molitor has done a good job of picking and choosing places to rest Mauer, at times holding him out against a lefthander pitcher, but Mauer has been far better against lefties than he was a year ago.

Last season, Mauer had a .224 average against southpaws in 116 at-bats and 68 games. This season, he has hit .299 in 97 at-bats and 58 games against lefties.

Mauer’s success this summer doesn’t mean he will play in a seventh All-Star Game or come close to replicating his 2009 AL MVP performance. It also doesn’t mean he will return to the Twins after his contract expires following the 2018 season. It does mean Mauer has a good chance of ending his tenure with the Twins on his own terms and as a productive player.

A year ago, that seemed like a long shot.