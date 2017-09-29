Zulgad: Twins’ first playoff berth since 2010 has Target Field fans showing their appreciation

MINNEAPOLIS – The temperature was 59 degrees when Kyle Gibson threw the first pitch for the Twins on Friday night to open their final series of the regular season at Target Field.

For five of the past six years, there might have been a small gathering of fans watching but that would have been it. That’s what happens when the home team goes through a stretch where the loss totals are 99, 96, 96, 92 and 103 games.

But the fall chill on Friday evening didn’t keep fans away this time. Not with the Twins returning home as the first big-league team to go from a 100-loss season to qualifying for the postseason. Sure, the Twins made it as the second wild card in the American League but that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the 34,580 who showed up to watch their 6-3 victory over Detroit.

A pregame video of the Twins celebrating the clinching of their first playoff berth since 2010 on Wednesday night in Cleveland was greeted by cheers. It was followed by the slogan, “We are not done yet!”

Those cheers were quieted in the first inning when the Tigers got three quick runs off Gibson. Ian Kinsler led off with a single and Alex Presley tripled to right to make it 1-0. Nicholas Castellanos then homered to left to make it 3-0 before Gibson got the next three hitters.

The Twins quickly cut the Tigers’ lead to 3-1 in the bottom of the first, when Brian Dozier opened with a double to right and Eduardo Escobar followed with another double down the first base line. Minnesota took a 5-3 lead in the second as Dozier belted a three-run homer to left and Escobar hit a solo shot to left.

The Twins were undoubtedly doing some scoreboard watching as their 3-hour, 29-minute game progressed ever so slowly.

It has been widely assumed the Twins will face the Yankees in the one-game wild card playoff on Tuesday evening in the Bronx, but that will only happen if Boston doesn’t blow its lead in the American League East.

The Yankees beat Toronto, 4-0, on Friday afternoon, and the Red Sox lost to Houston, 3-2, in the evening, cutting Boston’s lead to two games with two to go. If the Yankees and Red Sox finish tied they will play a Game 163 on Monday and the loser will play host to the Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins, meanwhile, will close the season with two more games against the cellar-dwelling Tigers. For the Twins, these are tune-ups for the postseason in which Molitor will be able to experiment a bit.

On Friday, he used starter Jose Berrios for 1.1 innings in relief in order to get him ready for the possibility of pitching out of the bullpen on Tuesday. Miguel Sano (stress reaction in his left shin) also was activated from the disabled list before Friday’s game after missing 38 games and grounded out to the pitcher in a pinch-hitting appearance. Sano could serve as the Twins’ designated hitter on Saturday and/or Sunday and then be used in the same role in the playoff.

While preparing for Tuesday, this three-game series also enables the Twins to take a bow in front of a fan base that has had more reason than not to ignore them since 2011. The Twins dismissed general manager Terry Ryan during the 2016 season, hiring Derek Falvey as chief baseball officer and Thad Levine as general manager last offseason, in hopes the duo could turn around things and get fans back.

It was expected that would take some time, and the immediate expectation was a few years of bad baseball might be in store. That hasn’t been the case. Sure these Twins have their warts, especially when it comes to pitching, but this team has been able to overcome the majority of the adversity it has faced and, as a result, will be able to play at least one meaningful game in October.

If the Twins are able to get past the Yankees or Red Sox, they will face Cleveland in the Division Series and return to play in front of likely sellout crowds in downtown Minneapolis.

That, of course, is a big if, and there’s a real possibility this weekend will mark the Twins’ final home games of 2017. The Twins have labeled this fan appreciation weekend. But on Friday it was the fans who wanted to show their appreciation to this collection of overachievers.