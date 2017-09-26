Zulgad: Twins write another winning chapter in the Summer of Resilience

The Twins didn’t clinch a playoff berth on Tuesday night, but there likely wasn’t any disappointment in the visitor’s clubhouse at Progressive Field.

Not after the Twins’ Summer of Resilience continued with a come-from-behind 8-6 victory over the Cleveland Indians that cut Minnesota’s magic number to one. The only thing that kept the Twins from securing the second wild card spot in the American League was the fact the Los Angeles Angels remained on life support with a 9-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Another chance to qualify for next Tuesday’s one-game playoff at Yankee Stadium will come Wednesday night when the Twins play the second game of their series in Cleveland. The Angels and White Sox also will meet again in Chicago and a Twins win or Los Angeles loss will make Minnesota the first team to go from a 100-loss season to being in the playoffs.

That means there have been many surprising, improbable and memorable moments for the Twins this season. Tuesday’s victory has to be near the top of that list given the circumstances.

The Indians entered having won 29 of their past 31 and having pulled clear of the Twins by 16 games in the American League Central. Cleveland also continues to have plenty to play for given it wants to finish with the best record in the American League and all of baseball.

Minnesota starter Bartolo Colon attempted to pitch despite being ill but lasted only one inning before manager Paul Molitor made a change. The Twins had taken a 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks in part to Eddie Rosario’s solo home run to right field, but Cleveland had a two-run lead by the time Brian Dozier came to bat with one out and two on in the eighth inning.

The Twins were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position at that point and had left the bases loaded in the fourth. Rosario led off the fifth with a double but his base running blunder on Eduardo Escobar’s ground ball to shortstop had gotten him thrown out at third and killed the Twins’ chances in that inning.

Now, Dozier was facing one of Cleveland’s best relievers, Bryan Shaw, and the Twins were down to their final five outs.

Dozier took a 97-mile-per-hour cutter from Shaw for strike one. Shaw decided to come back with the same pitch. This time Dozier lofted the 96-mile-per-hour cutter to the opposite field and out of the park. Progressive Field went silent; the Twins’ dugout went crazy.

“That was probably as explosive as our dugout has been all year when that ball cleared the right-field wall,” manager Paul Molitor said. “That was quite a moment.”

The victory was the Twins’ fifth in a row and improved their record in Cleveland this season to 6-1.

Molitor used nine relievers on Tuesday, none for more than two innings, after Colon departed. Trevor Hildenberger was brought in in the bottom of the eighth to protect the lead Dozier had given the Twins and got a huge assist from Byron Buxton.

Jason Kipnis led off the Indians eighth by lining a ball toward left-center. Buxton raced over from center field and made a diving backhand catch that was just the latest phenomenal grab by the soon-to-be Gold Glove winner.

The Twins finished 3-for-16 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on base but still managed to get eight runs as they pounded out17 hits. The Indians hadn’t given up that many runs since Boston scored nine against them on Aug. 22. That was 32 games ago.

The Twins continued to do this without slugging third baseman Miguel Sano, whose season might be finished. The absence of a bat like Sano’s would be a big deal for many teams. Not for these Twins. Not right now. Not during the Summer of Resilience.

“I know the Angels are winning and all that,” Molitor said shortly before L.A. closed out Chicago, “but we’re trying to take care of business ourselves and tonight was a really good step in the right direction.”