Brian Dozier, Byron Buxton named Gold Glove finalists, Joe Mauer was not

Three Rawlings Gold Glove finalists at each position in each league league were announced Thursday, and a pair of Twins will be happy with the news. One of them would have a right to be angry — if he got worked up over that sort of thing.

Brian Dozier and Byron Buxton each were named a finalist at their respective positions, according to Rawlings, which uses a blend of stats and votes to determine the finalists. Joe Mauer was left off the list of 3 finalists and first base in the American League.

Buxton was a revelation in centerfield for the Twins, and held down a spot in the lineup for basically the full season despite spending the first couple months struggling to hit .200. There are a couple reasons why Buxton maintained his spot, but the primary explanation is his superlative fielding. Lorenzo Cain and Kevin Pillar join Buxton as finalists.

Dozier, who has been a finalist but never won the award at second base, is joined as a finalist by Ian Kinsler and Dustin Pedroia.

Mauer, who had his best defensive season since switching positions in 2014, was not considered a top-3 defensive first baseman, as seen by coaches and managers. The three candidates are Mitch Moreland, who won it last year, and Eric Hosmer and Carlos Santana.