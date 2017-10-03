Byron Buxton removed from Twins-Yankees game 2 innings after crash into outfield wall

NEW YORK — Byron Buxton has been pulled from Tuesday’s Wild Card game between the Twins and Yankees, replaced by Zach Granite in center field to start the bottom of the 4th inning.

Buxton has “upper back tightness,” according to an announcement in the press box.

Buxton made a racing catch and smacked into the wall in the 2nd inning, taking an extra-base hit away from Yankees third baseman Todd Frazier. It’s not yet clear if the wall collision and Buxton’s being removed from the game are related. It was a high-impact crash, though, and it would make sense if that was the onset of the tightness.

Buxton looked shaken on up on the play initially, but then he got to his feet and jogged back to his position and finished the inning. He also took his plate appearance in the 3rd inning, when he grounded into an RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game at 4-4.

Buster Olney of ESPN is reporting that Buxton felt his back tighten up in various moments after the crash.