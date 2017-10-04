Decision on Paul Molitor’s future likely to come this week

The Twins aren’t expected to take long to determine the future of manager Paul Molitor.

With the team’s season ending Tuesday night in New York with an 8-4 loss to the Yankees in the American League wild card game, a decision on Molitor is expected this week from Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey and general manager Thad Levine.

Falvey and Levine were hired last offseason, but owner Jim Pohlad made it clear at the time they could not fire Molitor, despite the fact the Twins had lost a franchise-record 103 games in 2016.

The 61-year-old managed this season in the third year of a three-year contract as the Twins became the first team to go from 100 losses to a playoff berth. That makes Molitor a leading candidate to be named American League Manager of the Year.

Falvey and Levine said repeatedly that they would not discuss Molitor’s future until after the season was complete. This time the executives have been given the go-ahead to either retain Molitor or make a change, if they so choose.

One potential factor in all of this might be what Falvey and Levine want to do with Molitor’s coaching staff. Hitting coach Tom Brunansky and first base coach Butch Davis were not retained after last season and were replaced by James Rowson and Jeff Smith, respectively. It’s unclear if there might be more changes made with the staff in the coming days and how Molitor would react to that.