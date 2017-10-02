Depue: 5 keys for Twins to take down Yankees in Wild Card game

After a remarkable regular season that saw the Twins win 85 games and secure a playoff berth, Minnesota heads to New York to once again attempt to vanquish the Yankees in the playoffs. Although the Twins are seen by many as a heavy underdog in Tuesday’s winner-take-all wild card game, the Twins set foot in the Bronx with one of the top offenses in the American League, a strong defense, and their best starter on the hill. The 91-win Yankees, of course, are a formidable opponent, with perhaps the best bullpen in baseball to complement an offense that finished second in the league in runs scored.

So, how can the Twins survive New York and advance to an ALDS matchup with Cleveland? Here are five keys to securing a win and keeping their season alive.

1. Start Robbie Grossman over Miguel Sano at DH

I expect a fair amount of pushback on this take but there are a few reasons why I think Sano should be a bench option and not the starting DH.

First, Sano didn’t look very good in his eight at-bats against Detroit. He went 1-for-8 with three strikeouts, didn’t lift a ball in the air, and had trouble making contact against breaking balls. His lone hit came on a 3-0 middle-middle fastball, which he pulled through the left side of the infield. Normally, I wouldn’t really put much stock in eight at-bats; it’s a tiny sample size. But in this case, those eight at-bats are all the Twins really have to form an opinion on where he’s at after missing six weeks, and the results weren’t overly-encouraging.

Second, Sano got pinch-hit for in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday, and told reporters after the game that his shin was bothering him as he ran to first. It’s clear the injury is still having a significant impact, and running the bases–were he to get on–would be a struggle.

Third, Sano is an ideal candidate to pinch-hit against a lefty. Southpaw reliever Chasen Shreve is one possibility. The more realistic candidate, though, is Aroldis Chapman late in the game. Chapman’s likely to throw Sano a fastball, and if Sano was able to catch up to one and elevate the ball, he could change the game with one swing. Even with the injury, he’s a huge weapon to have on your bench in the right moment.

It’s a shame for Sano and the Twins that he’s not healthy for the biggest game of the year. He had a fantastic season, was arguably the first-half MVP of the team, and is one of the most important players in the franchise moving forward. But on Tuesday, I think Robbie Grossman gives the Twins the best chance to win.

2. Get to Luis Severino early

Tuesday’s starter, Luis Severino, has had a phenomenal season, posting a 2.98 ERA, 1.040 WHIP and 10.7 K/9, while pitching like a legitimate ace all season. Scoring early against him is a tall task, but failing to do so could make for a long night for the Twins, because the Yankees have an incredible bullpen.

If Severino can pitch five good innings, Joe Girardi would be able to piece together the rest of the game with one dominant bullpen arm after another. The Yankees have seven legitimately outstanding relievers, including three at the back-end that are among the game’s best. Here’s a quick look at who the Twins are likely to see after Severino, and my best guess at the order in which they’ll see them:

Reliever ERA WHIP K/9 Adam Warren 2.40 0.888 8.5 Tommy Kahnle 2.70 1.313 9.7 Chasen Shreve 3.77 1.324 11.5 Chad Green 1.83 0.739 13.4 David Roberston 1.84 0.849 12.9 Dellin Betances 2.87 1.223 15.1 Aroldis Chapman 3.22 1.132 12.3

That’s probably the best ‘pen in baseball, and if Girardi wanted to, he could essentially make the entire game a bullpen game, pulling Severino after a couple of innings. One way or another, the Twins are going to have to put up runs against elite pitching, but getting to Severino early would change the complexion of the game. The Twins have the offense to do it, and it’s worth noting Severino had his worst start of the season against the Twins, giving up three runs on five hits over just three innings on September 20.

3. Play strong defense

The Twins have arguably the best defense in the league, and it’s been a huge reason why they are where they are. It’s also the one area I think they have a clear advantage over the Yankees. Playing their usual great defense would go a long way to helping the Twins pull out a win, and they should have plenty of chances to show a national audience how good they are at catching the ball.

Twins pitchers had the second fewest strikeouts in baseball this year, and Ervin Santana has a modest 7.1 K/9. Couple that with a Yankees offense that finished second in the league in runs/game, and it’s clear the Twins will have plenty of chances in the field. It’s hard to envision them winning this game if they don’t convert all of the routine plays, and perhaps make one or two spectacular ones as well. Of course, they can only do that if they…

4. Keep the Yankees in the yard

The Yankees led the majors with 241 home runs this season. 140 of those 241 were hit at home (58%). Yankee Stadium is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league, and the Yankees use it well. It’s imperative that Ervin Santana and the Twins’ bullpen find a way to keep the Yankees in the park, and let their superior defense make plays behind them. Santana is not a great matchup in this respect, as he’s allowed 31 home runs this year, tied for tenth most in the major leagues. Santana (3.28 ERA, 1.126 WHIP, 211.1 IP), though, also had an outstanding year, and he strikes me as having the perfect makeup to pitch well in a game like this. For him to turn in the type of great performance he’s capable of, he’s probably going to have to avoid giving up the long ball.

5. Get a good performance from Jose Berrios out of the ‘pen

Berrios, in my opinion, is the X-factor for the Twins in this game. He has the best stuff on the team, and is the second-best pitcher on the staff, after Santana. By pitching him in relief Friday against Detroit, the Twins are clearly getting him ready for a potential bullpen appearance Tuesday in New York. Berrios has the ability to keep the Yankees’ offense at bay, if he’s able to throw his pitches for strikes. There have been times this season when he hasn’t been able to do that consistently, including in his start at New York two weeks ago. I think at times he struggles a bit with controlling his emotions in big moments, which of course is understandable for a 23-year-old pitcher in his first full season in the big leagues. Nevertheless, Berrios is supremely talented, and capable of shutting down any offense when he’s at his best. Berrios taking over for Santana in the sixth or seventh inning and bridging the gap to Minnesota’s best relievers is perhaps one of the most plausible paths to a Twins win.