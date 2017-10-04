Despite wild card loss, 2017 a remarkable season

For fans and players alike, part of the cruelty of losing in the playoffs, and particularly the Wild Card game, is how abruptly it all ends. Seven months of baseball—from the hope of spring training and bliss of opening day, through the long, warm, summer months, to the intensity of an autumn playoff race and excitement of the postseason—is suddenly over in nine innings. With little warning, the warm blanket of baseball vanishes, just as the cold moves in. Over the past six years, Twins fans have had time to prepare for winter’s onset; for the disappearance of summer and the day-to-day companionship baseball provides. This year, though, they were given no such chance. Twenty other fan bases wish they could be so lucky.

Yes, the Yankees beat the Twins in the playoffs. Again. The past 15 years hasn’t been a rivalry, it’s been total domination. There’s no other way to objectively describe it. Whether it’s bad luck, bad play, or just a better team consistently winning, Twins fans have been forced to take their medicine every time it’s put in front of them. That sting will probably take some time to wear off, but when it does, I hope you can appreciate what the 2017 Twins did, because it was a truly remarkable season.

The Twins weren’t just the worst team in baseball last year. They were the worst team by nine games, and set a club record for losses. There were zero expectations coming into spring training, with the same core of players returning from last year’s disaster. Sure, maybe they weren’t as bad as their 59-103 record indicated, but they certainly weren’t a .500 team, right? When the Twins ended spring training with two key presumed starters off the active roster–Trevor May out for the year with a torn UCL and Jose Berrios in Triple-A—it was hard to envision the Twins even making it to the all-star break in contention.

Then the games started, and the team began a sixth month quest to prove everyone wrong. A 4-0 start preceded a winning April. Through May and June, they sat mostly in first place, capped by an impressive sweep of the Indians in Cleveland in late-June. And yet the team remained an enigma. They were fun, sure. A pleasant surprise. But also a team with a terrible run differential and bullpen prone to epic implosions. A team that started Adam Wilk and Nick Tepesch in games against fellow A.L. contenders, and had their backup catcher pitch six games in relief. A team whose prized centerfielder was hitting .195 as the calendar turned to July.

They stayed afloat, though. Always, they stayed afloat. Miguel Sano was mashing baseballs and playing solid defense at third. Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios formed the best 1-2 rotation punch since another Santana teamed up with Francisco Liriano in the summer of 2006. Brandon Kintzler and his sinker never seemed to let a 1-run lead escape. And the outfield, led by the best defensive player in the game, turned home runs into outs, and losses into wins.

At the All-Star break, they were competitors. Sano made the finals of the home run derby, Kintzler pitched a scoreless inning in the All-Star Game, and the Twins forced their way into the national conversation, albeit in muted tones.

After surviving the Astros and Yankees to start the second half, they headed to California, traded for Jaime Garcia, and announced their presence as playoff contenders. Against all odds, they’d made it to the trade deadline, and were rewarded with a No. 3 starter and an opportunity to make a run.

Well, almost to the trade deadline. In one week, while many fans were sleeping, the Twins were suffering one crushing loss after another on the west coast. They blew an eighth inning lead to the Dodgers, then two days later, a ninth inning lead. 48 hours later, another ninth inning blown lead in Oakland, then an extra innings walk-off loss the next day. Meanwhile, the Indians and Royals were on long winning streaks, and the Twins found themselves three games below .500, and 4.5 games back in the wild card race. The front office, justifiably so, seemingly waived the white flag on a team whose playoff chances had dropped below 5%. Gone was Kintzler, their all-star closer and the rock of the bullpen, and Garcia, their short-lived No. 3 starter. It was over.

The players, though, never got the memo. As we wrote eulogies and talked about 2018, the offense exploded. Byron Buxton, after changing his swing mid-season, became the hitter he’d long been projected to be, hitting for power and average, and wreaking havoc on the base paths. Eddie Rosario, immensely talented but undisciplined at the plate, suddenly started working counts, taking walks, and launching balls to every part of the park. Jorge Polanco, benched for much of July, hit his way into the 3-hole by late-August. Brian Dozier, a vocal critic of the front office at the deadline, backed up his comments with another monster second half, while emerging as the clear clubhouse leader.

Oh, and Joe Mauer. Mauer, 34 years old and three years removed from his last good season, recaptured the magic of his youth. He laced opposite field doubles to the gap with regularity, drew walks, hit occasional home runs, and played gold glove defense at first. Over the last two months of the season he hit .340/.404/.459, while playing almost every day. Of all the great stories from this season, Mauer’s redemption is perhaps the best.

The Twins bobbed and weaved their way through late August and September, the offense aided by a bevy of unlikely contributors on the pitching staff. Rookies Trevor Hildenberger and Alan Busenitz anchored a remade bullpen, while veteran Matt Belisle, a DFA candidate in June, closed out big games. Bartolo Colon—Bartolo Colon!—teamed with Kyle Gibson to finally give the team rotation stability.

As other wild card hopefuls fell off the map in late September, the Twins won five in a row, capped by Brian Dozier’s dramatic eighth inning home run in Cleveland that set the stage for a clinch the following night.

A win in New York would have made this a truly magical season, but like so many years before, it wasn’t meant to be. This season, though, perhaps surpasses every Twins season since 1991 in entertainment value and the excitement that comes with unexpected success. The playoff run in 2002 and the second half of 2006 are certainly worthy competitors, but no Twins team outperformed their expectations like this one.

Perhaps the best part, for Twins fans, is this is likely only the beginning. The Twins are now firmly in their winning window, with one of the most talented offensive cores in baseball, a forward thinking, innovative front office, and a strong farm system with several top prospects who should surface next season. As they enter the offseason, the front office surely recognizes how close this team is, and where they need to improve—namely, pitching–to take the next step.

2017 was a fun, unforeseen season; a nice surprise for an organization that hadn’t seen the playoffs in seven years. When the Twins arrive in Fort Myers next spring, though, expectations will, and should, be higher. With the foundation set this season, the Twins should be viewed not just as a team that had a pop-up season, but as legitimate American League contenders with a chance make a deep run in the playoffs.