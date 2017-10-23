Eddie Rosario narrowly misses chance to earn a nice raise this winter with Twins

Unfortunately for Eddie Rosario’s pocket book, he fell just shy of an important cut-off during a great season for the Twins. And it could save Minnesota $1 million or $2 million in payroll for next season.

What’s known as the “Super Two cutoff” was reported over the weekend, and Rosario was close but didn’t quite qualify.

Let’s slow down for a second. What is this cut-off and what does it mean for the Twins?

If you’re unfamiliar with the way player salaries work in MLB, the basic math is that with only a few exceptions, you won’t be getting super rich until you’ve put in six years in the big leagues. Players accrue “service time,” and that number helps determine salaries early in a player’s career. Players with at least three years of service time will be up for a raise through the arbitration process. Players with at least six years of service time and no contract for next year are eligible to become free agents.

But there’s a funny quirk in the system. If you’ve got at least two years of service time but don’t yet have 3 years under your belt, you could be eligible for an early arbitration raise. To earn that raise, you’d need to be in the top 22% of players — measured by time on the roster — with at least two years in the big leagues but not yet three years. That top 22% of 2-year players are known as “Super Two” players, and they’ll get their first real raise one year earlier than their peers with similar time spent in the Majors.

This weekend, Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors tweeted that the cutoff for this year’s Super Two crop is 2 years and 123 days. If you’ve got more than that, congratulations! You’re about to get a pay bump. If you fall short of that cut-off, you’re most likely in line for another relatively low salary while you bide your time and wait for that first big raise around this time next year.

Eddie Rosario falls into the latter group. The young outfielder finished the season with 2 years and 120 days of Major League service, according to Baseball Prospectus, since he spent the whole year with the Twins this time around. That 2.120 is just shy of the 2.123 that would have been required to get a nice raise this year, so the Twins could instead pay Rosario a similar salary than they gave him last year, which was roughly $550,000.

How much did that save the Twins?

Well, it’s hard to say for certain. I’m no salary arbitration genius. Let’s look at some similar players and use MLBTR’s help in determining salaries. First a few “similar” players who have reached 3 years of MLB service and therefor will be in line for a boost to their paycheck this winter:

Michael Taylor (3+), the Nats outfielder is projected to bring home $2.3 million, according to MLBTR’s projection model, which has been pretty good in the past.

Randal Grichuk (3+) is pegged for a raise to $2.8 million in St. Louis.

Jake Marisnick (3+) is expected to get about $2 million from the Astros, according to the MLBTR forecast.

All different types of players, and to compare them with Rosario apples-to-apples is a little difficult when we don’t know exactly what metrics the arbitration process considers. But maybe these players are informative if we’re looking for a range for productive young players getting their first arbitration raise.

Here are a couple guys who actually hit Super Two status, and their projected raises.

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco struggled badly at the plate this year but he hit the service-time cut-off and is in line for a raise to $3.6 million, per MLBTR.

And White Sox infielder Yolmer Sanchez, who had an OK year at the plate, will get $2.1 million next year if MLBTR’s prediction comes true.

Like I said, these are all different players and the comparison is not going to be perfect. Rosario hit .290/.328/.507 with 27 home runs and 78 RBIs this year, and right now he looks like a solid piece to a contending team for years to come. If he’d been in that top handful of 2-year players and made it to Super Two, he could have started cashing bigger paychecks this winter. Instead, the Twins will likely save money on his salary or 2018 – and beyond – and are free to spend that money in other areas to improve the club this winter.

(Eduardo Escobar narrowly missed the Super Two cutoff a couple years ago, and this winter he’ll have a chance to earn his final arbitration raise before qualifying for free agency.)