In hiring Alston, Falvey and Levine again look outside baseball’s establishment

When the Twins hired Garvin Alston to be their new pitching coach Thursday, the move surely came as a surprise to many among baseball’s establishment. Instead of going with an available big name like Jim Hickey, Chris Bosio or Mike Maddux, the Twins hired Alston, a relative unknown who’s never been a big league pitching coach.

There’s an argument to be made, of course, for playing it safe and going with a known commodity like Maddux, who’s helped develop a number of successful pitchers like C.J. Wilson, Yu Darvish and Stephen Strasburg. That type of move carries relatively low risk, in the sense that they bring back an experienced coach who’s highly regarded within the industry and in the media.

In hiring Alston, though, Derek Falvey and Thad Levine have once again shown a willingness to be creative in how they acquire talent, bucking conventional thinking and candidates in favor of someone who isn’t already among baseball’s elite. Falvey and Levine, it seems, care less about what’s on a candidate’s resume and more about their vision for the game.

Baseball, in my view, recycles far too many names. When a big name pitching coach like Maddux loses their job, they’re often picked up by a new team by the end of the week. The Tigers are hiring Bosio a few days after he was fired by the Cubs. The Cubs, in turn, are hiring Hickey—fired by the Rays on October 4—to replace Bosio. Maddux, fresh off the Nationals’ playoff loss, has been scooped up by the Cardinals.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with going the route of a known commodity, and it’s possible the Twins tried, and failed, to grab one of those big names before settling on Alston. But one has to think there are more coaches qualified to develop a pitching staff than one of the dozen or so well-known names that seem to bounce around from team to team every few years.

This is where Falvey and Levine really shine, in my view. They seem to understand that widening their search and heavily researching coaches at all levels of organized baseball will yield a stronger candidate with a vision more in line with their own. For years, the Twins not only failed to look outside of the big league establishment when hiring at the coaching and front office level, but often failed to look outside their own organization. With Falvey and Levine, those days clearly are over.

A quick look at some of the hires they’ve made to the field staff in their first year on the job demonstrates their open-mindedness and outside-the-box thinking. Jeff Pickler had never been a big league coach—he worked as a scout and in player development—before coming to the Twins. James Rowson was a little-known hitting coordinator for the Yankees with minimal major league coaching experience before joining the Twins and drawing rave reviews from a number of young Twins hitters. Neither Pickler nor Rowson played in the big leagues, and Alston pitched a total of six MLB innings.

Falvey and Levine have also gone outside of baseball’s mainstream in their front office hires. Daniel Adler, who holds a JD/MBA from Harvard, had worked in the NFL before being hired as the Twins Director of Baseball Operations earlier this month. Jeremy Zoll, recently hired as the Director of Minor League Operations, isn’t much older, at 27, than the players he’ll be in charge of developing. And longtime Baseball America writer John Manuel, a highly respected prospect evaluator who’s worked his entire career as a journalist, was hired to work in the Twins’ scouting department.

The diverse backgrounds of these hires doesn’t mean they’ll be successful, of course. But what it does suggest is sound process—a willingness to veer away from the pre-packaged, cookie cutter names we all know in favor of hiring the best candidate for the job, no matter their place in baseball’s hierarchy. It’s clear the Twins are looking for intelligent, forward thinking, data-driven people to not simply usher the franchise into modern-day baseball thinking, but to try to gain a competitive advantage on innovative franchises like the Dodgers and Astros. It’s not happenstance that this year’s two World Series participants have front offices and coaches known for their curiosity, embracing of new ideas, and willingness to forego baseball’s status quo.

It’s unclear, at this early juncture, why they view Alston so highly. Alston indicated in his first conference call with reporters a willingness to embrace analytics and use data to help inform his decisions, surely a prerequisite for Falvey and Levine. It’s also interesting that he previously worked as a pitching rehab coordinator, and Falvey mentioned that he learned, through vetting Alston, how much impact he’d had on rehabbing pitchers. An increased ability to prevent injuries, particularly among pitchers, would be a significant competitive advantage for any club. In the months and years ahead, we’ll get a clearer sense of Alston’s impact, as we did this year with Rowson. For now, though, it’s apparent his addition fits into Falvey and Levine’s ethos of hiring open-minded personnel who stand out for their vision of the game, rather than their standing in it.