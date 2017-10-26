How is Joe Mauer not even a finalist for A.L. Gold Glove at first base?

After watching Joe Mauer turn in his best defensive season since taking over for the Twins at first base, I felt there was a non-zero chance he’d win a Gold Glove award.

As it turns out, Mauer isn’t even a finalist for the award. Those were announced Thursday by Rawlings, and Mauer not making the top-3 at his position is a total snub.

As a general rule, I won’t get too worked up about awards like this, even though they carry with them a certain amount of prestige. Two of Mauer’s teammates – Byron Buxton and Brian Dozier – were named finalists at their respective position, and each guy could win. That would be a nice feather in the cap for each guy after a good year.

But back to the question of the column: How is Mauer not even on the list of 3 finalists?

Rawlings, which announced each position’s 3 finalists in both leagues, listed last year’s winner Mitch Moreland, Carlos Santana and Eric Hosmer. From the company’s website, they mention that they use a sabermetric component (the SABR Defensive Index) to make up roughly one-quarter of the selection total. The rest is based on voting by managers and coaches from around the Majors, with the stipulation that they can’t vote for their own players.

I think they missed one here.

Now, I should say, that while I spend a good deal of the summer watching baseball, I’ve got to confess two things: 1) I don’t watch every game around MLB; and 2) as a Twins analyst, I spend a disproportionate amount of that time watching baseball on Minnesota’s games. I understand that those factors might make me more inclined to say an award should or shouldn’t belong to a Twins player, rather than simply surveying the field and finding the most qualified candidate overall. I’m not blind to my blinders, in other words.

I still believe that Mauer had a Gold Glove-worthy season at first base.

He moved to the position after a concussion ended his 2013 season and as it turns out, his career as an MLB catcher. He moved full-time to first base (with DH days) in 2014, and he was OK but not great, to my eyes. Mauer had athleticism to make some plays, and he still has the big arm he featured as a catcher. But there were little things like halfway ground balls — those hit between the first baseman and second baseman — on which Mauer was imperfect. Hey, that’s to be expected for a guy learning a position on the job. His 2017 season was different.

Three distinct types of plays stood out to me this year that showcase Mauer’s excellence at the position: He scooped balls in the dirt on bad throws from other infielders; he was athletic in diving to stop those in-between ground balls, and knew when to simply run to first base and let second baseman Brian Dozier make the play; and perhaps the most impressive to me was his pursuit of popups in foul territory, on which he regularly made difficult plays like an over-the-shoulder catch look routine.

Mauer finished the year with 26 scoops in the dirt, per FanGraphs.com. There were plenty of Twins infield errors waiting to happen in that mix, and thanks to Mauer, they instead were converted into outs. Mauer himself had just 2 errors on his ledger, and one of those was a dropped foul popup. The other reminded us that being flawless at any position for 6 months is a tough task. According to FanGraphs, Mauer also finished third in Defensive Runs Saved among A.L. first baseman, behind Santana and Mooreland. The Twins first baseman was first in Ultimate Zone Rating by a wide margin, ahead of Santana and Moreland, and way ahead of Hosmer.

My stance is that defensive metrics like DRS and UZR are imperfect measuring tools, but they can help get us to the right neighborhood of understanding a player’s defensive value. The stats are only a portion of my assessment that Mauer is worthy of a Gold Glove. If he’d won, he’d have found himself in rare air. Only Darin Erstad and Placido Polanco have won the award at multiple positions, and Mauer’s already got the hardware as a catcher. If he’s going to join that distinguished group, he’ll need to wait at least one more season.

Gold Glove awards are announced officially Nov. 7.