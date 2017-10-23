Kyle Gibson and Eduardo Escobar projected to get a nice raise this winter

Kyle Gibson and Eduardo Escobar are in line for a healthy raise through baseball’s arbitration process this winter, according to a recent projection.

MLB Trade Rumors make an educated guess each winter about the pay bump every MLB player will get when he enters arbitration. In the majority of cases, that happens for a player in his fourth, fifth and sixth season in the big leagues.

Escobar, a utility player with some pop who filled in at third base when Miguel Sano got hurt, is about to enter his sixth MLB season. Gibson, a back-end starter who twice got demoted this year before he got his season back on track down the stretch, is about to start his 5th year in the big leagues. He just turned 30 years old.

MLBTR projects Gibson will get an 83% raise, from $2.9 million to $5.3 million; Escobar is projected to jump 89%, from $2.6 million to $4.9 million.

If the Twins don’t want to pay those salary hikes, they could non-tender each player this winter, essentially turning down the right to offer each player another one-year contract. In that case, the player would become a free agent. But I think it’d be a mistake to move on from Gibson and/or Escobar without getting anything in return.

Could the Twins trade them this winter? Sure. I think you could argue that Escobar would fetch something in a trade, assuming some team out there thought he could be an everyday infielder. Maybe that’s more valuable than having a little pop off the bench. And Gibson’s trade value likely wouldn’t be as high, but if I was the Twins, I might be curious enough to see if his late-season run is the real deal — even if that glimpse would cost me 5 million bucks.

The Twins’ opening day payroll was about $108 million last season, according to Baseball Prospectus, and I wold expect that number will be higher come April 2018.