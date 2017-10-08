No setback in Paul Molitor contract talks, sides remain optimistic deal soon will be finalized

There were reports on Thursday evening that the Twins were closing in on an agreement to bring back Paul Molitor as manager and it was believed an announcement could come as early as Friday.

When that did not happen, it led to speculation that there might have been a setback in the negotiations. However, a source told 1500 ESPN on Sunday that there had been no setback in the talks and the sides remain optimistic a deal soon will be finalized. Discussions continued on Sunday.

Molitor, who managed the Twins to a 26-win improvement in the third and final season of his contract, began negotiations on a new deal after the Twins lost to the Yankees on Tuesday in the American League wild card game.

The Twins lost a franchise-worst 103 games in 2016, but became the first team to go from 100 losses to the playoffs this year. Molitor gets plenty of credit for that but he did it with new bosses running the show.

Derek Falvey was hired as the Twins’ chief baseball officer and Thad Levine as general manager after Terry Ryan was fired as GM in July 2016. Molitor retained his job this year in large part because owner Jim Pohlad assured him he wouldn’t be fired after last year.

Pohlad, however, made it clear that Falvey and Levine would decide whether Molitor stayed after this season.

So why is this taking longer than some expected? Among the issues that need to be decided are how many members of Molitor’s coaching staff will return and also the terms of Molitor’s new contract.