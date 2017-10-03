Miguel Sano not on Twins’ roster for wild card game

Miguel Sano isn’t on the Twins’ 25-man roster for Tuesday’s wild game game against the Yankees in New York, according to the Star Tribune.

Sano came off the disabled list on Friday after missing more than a month because of a stress reaction in his left shin. It had been expected Sano would serve as the Twins’ designated hitter or be available to pinch hit in the playoff game.

The Twins, however, submitted their roster this morning without Sano on it. La Velle E. Neal of the Star Tribune tweeted that Sano is not sharp at the plate and apparently has some soreness.

This is a one-game roster so Sano could be included on the roster for the Division Series if the Twins advance to play Cleveland.

Sano got into all three games of the Twins’ series against the Tigers to close the regular season last weekend. He went 1-for-8 with three strikeouts.