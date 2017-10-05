Report says Miguel Sano has ‘not ruled out’ surgery for his ailing shin

The Twins lost a one-game playoff with the Yankees in New York on Tuesday, and they did it without their star slugger, Miguel Sano. He was left off the Wild Card roster entirely, after he apparently couldn’t get through team workouts the day before the Wild Card game.

After the game, a report from ESPN Deportes said that Sano says he has not ruled out surgery.

“May need surgery, maybe not,” Sano said in the report, which is in Spanish.

Sano missed most of the final six weeks of the season after he fouled a couple balls of his left shin, and later was diagnosed with a stress reaction. He tried to ramp up his activity in the final weekend of the season against the Tigers, but looked out of sorts at the plate, and also didn’t have a good day physically on the final day of the regular season, according to manager Paul Molitor.

Typically, a stress reaction wouldn’t require surgery, but it’s not unheard of. The injury is typically seen as a precursor to a stress fracture.

According to the translated quotes Sano gave in Spanish, he told ESPN Deportes reporter Enrique Rojas that Sano will wait for a month for deciding whether or not the srugery is necessary.

Sano could not be reached for comment for this story.

The young slugger batted .264/.352/.507 with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs. He finished the year tied with Brian Dozier for first on the Twins with a .361 Weighted On-Base Average.