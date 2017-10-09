Report: Twins fire pitching coach Neil Allen

On the same day the Twins announced a contract extension for Paul Molitor, the team is moving on from pitching coach Neil Allen, according to a report from the Star Tribune.

Allen, the team’s pitching coach for the past 3 seasons, was informed he wouldn’t be back next year, according to the report.

It’s not yet clear if Allen is the only member of Molitor’s staff to be let go. It’s also not clear if Minnesota has a new pitching coach lined up, or if a search will ensue.

Derek Falvey took over the Twins after having a hand in Cleveland’s pitching breakout.